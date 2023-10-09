Bitcoin price comfortable above 50% of 2023 market range, with NYDIG report acclaiming BTC as top performer

- Bitcoin price is up 68% since the January 1 low of $16,499, holding above the 50% of 2023 market range.
- NYDIG Q3 research shows BTC is the best-performing asset class of the year on asset class returns metrics.
- ETF continue to be top of mind for BTC potential drivers since BlackRock applied for BTC Spot Exchange-Traded Fund.
Bitcoin (BTC) price is sitting comfortably above the 50% Fibonacci Retracement at $24,217, the midline of the 2023 market range. Meanwhile, Stone Ridge subsidiary and holding company, NYDIG, has revealed interesting insights about BTC against other asset classes.
Bitcoin price 70% above 2023 lows, NYDIG acclaims BTC top performer
Bitcoin (BTC) price is up 68% since the year’s lows of $16,507, standing comfortably above the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of $24,217. The price got rejected from the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement at $28,628 on October 2.
With Bitcoin price testing the 70.5% Fibonacci retracement at $27,379, the bulls still have a fighting chance considering the position of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) above 50 and the Awesome Oscillator (AO) still in the positive territory.
BTC/USDT 1-day chart
Meanwhile, according to recent reports from NYDIG, Bitcoin remains at the helm of the 2023 list of asset-class returns. Specifically, BTC is the top-performing asset class for the year, boasting a stark 63.3% increase year-to-date, as of October 6. The report compared Bitcoin to stock market indices, equities, corporate bonds, and US Treasuries.
With the BTC reading on a year-to-date basis far exceeding returns for every other asset class in the list, Bitcoin price continues to mimic a pattern not so different from past cycles even as the countdown to the next halving continues, anticipated to be around April 2024. The event is critical, viewed as an important economic and price cycle marker.
2023 asset class returns, NYDIG
Historically, Bitcoin price has performed abysmally during Q3, akin to what happened this year, retracing back to the mean position around September before the “Uptober” vibes set in and BTC started to rebound.
For catalyst or impulse trigger, the crypto community continues to look to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), with the hope of an approval(s) as piles of applications for Bitcoin Spot Exchange-Traded Funds (ETF) issuance lie on the commission’s desk. The optimism gained momentum when BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager with at least $9.1 trillion assets under management (AUM), joined the race. Its record of accomplishment winning approvals is among the list of reasons why ETF experts such as Eric Balchunas wager on a nod from the financial regulator.
Fun fact: BlackRock's record of getting ETFs approved by the SEC is 575-1. That's another reason this is so big, they don't play around. https://t.co/f7YIhGRmLf— Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) June 16, 2023
Nevertheless, the commission has continually delayed decisions as deadlines go by, putting off (not out) hope among market onlookers and leaving them only with the BTC halving to look forward to. On this matter Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) has forewarned the impatient BTC holders expecting a rally the day after halving that they may have to wait a year longer before the event is priced in.
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao blog on BTC halving
