Bitcoin price comfortable above 50% of 2023 market range, with NYDIG report acclaiming BTC as top performer

Bitcoin price is up 68% since the January 1 low of $16,499, holding above the 50% of 2023 market range.

NYDIG Q3 research shows BTC is the best-performing asset class of the year on asset class returns metrics.

ETF continue to be top of mind for BTC potential drivers since BlackRock applied for BTC Spot Exchange-Traded Fund.

Bitcoin (BTC) price is sitting comfortably above the 50% Fibonacci Retracement at $24,217, the midline of the 2023 market range. Meanwhile, Stone Ridge subsidiary and holding company, NYDIG, has revealed interesting insights about BTC against other asset classes.

Bitcoin price 70% above 2023 lows, NYDIG acclaims BTC top performer

Bitcoin (BTC) price is up 68% since the year’s lows of $16,507, standing comfortably above the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of $24,217. The price got rejected from the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement at $28,628 on October 2.

With Bitcoin price testing the 70.5% Fibonacci retracement at $27,379, the bulls still have a fighting chance considering the position of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) above 50 and the Awesome Oscillator (AO) still in the positive territory.

BTC/USDT 1-day chart