- Bitcoin price remains below $70,000, with current pullback likely to bottom out at $67,711.
- BTC hashrate has tripled as miners count roughly 21 days to fourth halving.
- Jim Cramer: “better sellers than buyers” as markets slide toward oversold on lower time frames.
Bitcoin (BTC) price is coming out of the weekend with a horizontal consolidation on higher time frames. However, lower time frames show more action as retail markets on Monday position themselves for the pre-halving rally.
Also Read: Week Ahead: Bitcoin flashes sell signal, but altcoins ignore it
Retail positions itself for pre-halving play
Bitcoin price dropped during the early hours of the New York session on Monday, bottoming out at $68,200. The move saw nearly $250 million in total liquidations across the market. It comes as the market walks into the Bitcoin halving month, with the event barely three weeks out.
Bitcoin Halving now 19 April - 18 days away.— MartyParty (@martypartymusic) April 1, 2024
Typically pre-halving flush is 20 days from halving. pic.twitter.com/KHsyOiwq4g
Typically, pre-halving flush is 20 days from halving. Before that, however, markets tend to rally with tailwinds from FOMO and the ‘buy the rumor’ situation.
Standing at the ready, miners are also making deliberate moves as seen in the skyrocketing BTC hash rate. It means that the total computational power being used to mine Bitcoin has increased significantly, indicating that more miners are participating in the network.
#Bitcoin hash rate has tripled since the last ATH, despite its price remaining the same.— Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) April 1, 2024
Price is yet to follow the fundamentals pic.twitter.com/9KYcNRcD1z
According to CNBC Mad Money host Jim Cramer, sellers are better placed than buyers currently as BTC downside momentum looks likely. More closely, however, it is imperative to note that the April 1 sweep saw Bitcoin price take out the March 27 lows below $68,500. The onus is now on the bulls to keep holding above this range.
Open Interest, funding rate FAQs
Higher Open Interest is associated with higher liquidity and new capital inflow to the market. This is considered the equivalent of increase in efficiency and the ongoing trend continues. When Open Interest decreases, it is considered a sign of liquidation in the market, investors are leaving and the overall demand for an asset is on a decline, fueling a bearish sentiment among investors.
Funding fees bridge the difference between spot prices and prices of futures contracts of an asset by increasing liquidation risks faced by traders. A consistently high and positive funding rate implies there is a bullish sentiment among market participants and there is an expectation of a price hike. A consistently negative funding rate for an asset implies a bearish sentiment, indicating that traders expect the cryptocurrency’s price to fall and a bearish trend reversal is likely to occur.
Bitcoin price outlook as halving month kicks off
A reversal could push the market to $73,500, which is the next major resistance before the Bitcoin price can reclaim its $73,777 peak. Beyond this level would be a stronger bullish region between $74,000 and $75,000.
On the other hand, a decline below $68,500 would be a bearish sign for the short term, potentially sending Bitcoin price to $63,500, providing a buying opportunity for the late bulls before the halving.
Multiple technical indicators suggest the downtrend is still not over, likely until Bitcoin price tests the midline of the market range at $67,711, which coincides with the 50% Fibonacci placeholder. In a dire case, BTC could pivot around the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $67,307.
The histograms of the Awesome Oscillator (AO) are dropping toward the zero line as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) nosedives to show falling momentum. These, coupled with the dwindling volume indicator suggests a weakening bullish trend.
BTC/USDT 4-hour chart
Conversely, a reentry by the bulls could see Bitcoin price recover to overcome resistance due to the 50-day SMA at $69,565. Extended gains could set the pace for BTC price to reclaim above the $69,000 threshold.
A candlestick close above this landmark level would encourage more bulls to hit $73,500 before taking the $73,777 all-time high back. Such a move, denoting an 8% upswing, would set the tone for a higher peak above $74,000. A four-hour close above the range high would be the first step.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum loses ground amid increasing odds that ETFs may face delay
Ethereum’s (ETH) prices loses some ground on Monday, paring back some of the gains seen during the weekend, as traders continue to speculate over the possibility of an approval of the spot Ether ETF in May.
Ten tokens to watch as Bitcoin halving looms
Bitcoin’s (BTC) halving, which is expected to occur in April, is typically considered a positive catalyst for BTC prices as historically the asset’s price has peaked within six to twelve months after the event.
XRP price directionless, Ripple ruling at risk of being thrown out as it faces rejection by two federal judges
Ripple ruling from July 2023 differentiates between XRP secondary market sales and institutional sales of the token by Ripple. Per the July ruling by Judge Analisa Torres, the altcoin is identified as a “non-security” in transactions on exchanges.
BASE meme coins’ gains surge, taking over Solana's trading frenzy
BASE, Coinbase’s Layer 2 chain, has seen a rapid spike in daily transactions in recent days as market participants get drawn to the meme coin frenzy towards tokens related to its ecosystem.
Bitcoin: BTC looks set for correction amid increasing sell signals
Bitcoin (BTC) price action remains unchanged as it trades below the 2021 ATH for the fourth consecutive week. With Grayscale’s ETF outflows slowing down, investors expect a positive outlook for the crypto markets, but the short-term directional bias, at least from a technical perspective, remains bearish for BTC.