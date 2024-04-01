- Bitcoin price flashes sell signal on the weekly timeframe, forecasting a potential correction.
- Meme coins and some altcoins show strength as they rally over the weekend.
- This week shows promise, but investors need to be cautious.
This week, Bitcoin has finally flashed a sell signal on the weekly chart, forecasting a correction of one-to-four weekly down candlesticks. Despite the short-term correction forecast, some altcoins are rallying.
BTC/USDT 1-week chart
Read more on BTC’s sell signal: Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC looks set for correction amid increasing sell signals
Before we get into what altcoin picks for the week, let’s take a look at the week’s agenda.
Crypto Week Ahead:
Monday, April 1:
- Floki Inu (FLOKI) AMA.
Wednesday, April 3:
- ImmutableX (IMX) Watch Dogs Cards game-related.
- Wormhole (W) and Injective Protocol (INJ) airdrop.
- Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at 16:10 GMT.
Thursday, April 4:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) halving.
Friday, April 5:
- Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) at 12:30 GMT.
Altcoin picks for this week:
Here are some rebellion altcoins that rallied this weekend.
- Jito (JTO) - JTO price is up 35% in the last 48 hours.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) - BCH price is up 11.81% in the past two days.
- BitcoinSV (BSV) - BSV price has shot up 7.45% in the past two days.
Read more: Jito price could hit $6 as JTO coils up inside this bullish pattern
Apart from these individual altcoins, meme coins are likely going to continue their ascent.
- Floki Inu (FLOKI) and Pepe Coin (PEPE): These two altcoins are among the most trending meme coins, but FLOKI seems to have taken a break over the week as it’s at breakeven. PEPE, on the other hand, has shot up 10%.
- Sui (SUI) and Sei (SEI): These modular blockchains have been at the center of the hype cycle, with investors returning to them occasionally. SEI was down 3.24% over the weekend, while SUI is at breakeven. These altcoins are likely to get a lot of attention as well.
- Fetch.ai (FET) and SingularityNET (AGIX): These AI coins are also likely to see some bidding from investors. Both the AI tokens sit at roughly -4% over the weekend.
Top 3 Crypto Reads:
- Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC looks set for correction amid increasing sell signals
- Ethereum’s short-term range forecasts $4,000 but with a warning for eager ETH bulls
- Ripple's move above this key level could trigger nearly 50% rally for XRP
