Bitcoin price stays under pressure and takes another step back after its short-lived rally.

BTC price sees bulls unable to stage test against technical element.

Expect to see a possible leg lower as thin volume does not see massive selling as it did last year.

Bitcoin (BTC) price looked promising in the wake of Thanksgiving and the famous biggest spending day of the season: Black Friday. Unfortunately, for the biggest cryptocurrency, none of those events are helping the price action. As people are still digesting the turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie leftovers, the Black Friday firesale is not getting underway with very little appetite from retail traders.

BTC requires those much-plagued retail traders to break the spell

Bitcoin price is not the only one that is being a bit battered and is looking for direction as any real driving force is missing. Sure, equities closed higher, though not as forceful and with conviction as at the beginning of the week. A similar pattern in EUR/USD goes sideways, and the DXY Greenback barometer is almost unmoved, as all asset classes of financial markets are showing signs of fatigue.

BTC price could next slowly slip back to the supportive levels near $16,020. For a brief moment, it looked like this was the holiday rally that could break above that red descending trend line and at least rally up with $20,000 in sight. Instead, BTC is set to muddle through without any massive sell-off but rather slowly burn lower toward $15,500.

BTC/USD daily chart

If this Black Friday feeling does not do the trick, then maybe Santa can usher in excitement with some magic dust to get a last-minute rally in the books for 2022. With only five weeks left in the year, several traders and desks will be looking for that last profitable trade of the year to have a pencil to show for it. Once BTC can pierce through that red descending trend line, expect to see a pop higher toward $19,036 with the monthly S1 support, the 55-day Simple Moving Average and the high of November 21, 2020, triggering a small fade before traders can start to dream about $20,000 again.