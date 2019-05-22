Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD shows lack of significant support levels, may drop further - Confluence detector

BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,615, just below some significant resistance levels.

The confluence detector shows only one significant support level at $7,550.

After the bulls failed at the $8,000-level, BTC/USD has been on a bit of a mini downward spiral. Over the last three days, it fell down from $8,200 to $7,630. The daily confluence detector shows a lack of any strong support levels. The only support level of note lies at $7,550.

BTC/USD Daily Confluence Detector

The $7,550 support level sees a confluence of monthly pivot point resistance 3.

The daily confluence detector also has resistance levels at - $7,800, $7,900-$8,000, $8,150, and $8,300-$8,400. The confluences at those levels are: