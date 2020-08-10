Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD relaunches journey to $14,000 – Confluence Detector

- Bitcoin resumes the uptrend above $12,000 on Monday reviving the hope for a rally to $14,000.
- BTC/USD bulls must seek support above the $12,000 to ensure declines are averted in favor of gains eyeing $12,200 resistance.
Bitcoin's price has finally reclaimed its position above $12,000. This comes after a period of consolidation between support at $11,500 and resistance at $12,000. The weekend session remained bullish but bulls lacked the volume to sustain gains with price action mainly limited under $11,800.
Bitcoin is trading at $12,017 at the time of writing following a 2.90% gain on the day. An intraday high has been traded at $12,083 marking a temporary stop to the rally that still eyes $14,000. Last week Bitcoin hit new yearly highs at $12,145 but retreated massively. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization spent most of the week trying to reverse the trend and of course bring down the selling pressure at $12,000.
The current gains seem substantial enough to be contained above $12,000 as buyers focus on higher levels; starting with $12,200. The RSI is making another entrance into the overbought region after a shallow retreat below 70.
Other technical levels show that buyers are at the helm of Bitcoin’s expected price action in the near term. The MACD, for instance, is holding at 598 and features a bullish divergence as an emphasis on the building bullish grip. It is essential that buyers find support above $12,000 in order to focus on gains towards $14,000.
Read more: Bitcoin tops $12,000 amid broad-based crypto recovery
BTC/USD daily chart
Bitcoin confluence levels
Resistance one: $12,215 – Highlighted by the pivot point one-day resistance three and the previous week high.
Resistance two: $12,340 – Home to the pivot point one-month resistance one and the pivot point one-week resistance one.
Resistance three: $12,965 – Holds the pivot point one-week resistance two.
Support one: $11,965 – Home to the Bollinger band 15-mins middle curve, the Bollinger Band 4-hour upper, the pivot point one-day resistance two and the Bollinger Band 1-hour upper curve.
Support two: $11,714 – Highlighted by the previous low 4-hour, the Bollinger Band 1-hour idle, the SMA 50 1-hour, the Fibo 61.8% one-day and the SMA 15-minutes.
Support three: $11,589 – Hosts the Fibonacci 23.6% One-day, the Bollinger Band 15-minutes lower curve and the Fibo 38.2% one-day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin flirts with $12,000, Cosmos and Band Protocol lead the altcoin rally
Bitcoin is leading the market with considerable gains on Monday following a weekend characterized by stability at $11,500. The impressive price action pushed BTC above $12,000 but stalled short of $12,100.
LINK/USD plunges from new all-time high, can $12.00 support hold?
Chainlink had been one of the most intriguing altcoins in the market over the last few weeks. In addition to acting in tandem with the generally bullish cryptocurrency market, LINK/USD went the extra mile to trade a new all-time high ...
ETC/USD storms towards $7.20 after symmetrical triangle breakout
The pullback in Ethereum Classic (ETC/USD) from $6.8844 appears to have gathered steam this Sunday, as the coin sees a rapid rise to the intraday highs above $7.15. The coin charts symmetrical triangle ...
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH/USD tackles $400 building on weekend stability
Ethereum value narrows below a descending channel forming a consistent lower high pattern. ETH/USD shallow retreat from $400 embraces support at $395; other lower support levels are $390 and $385.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC hit the pause button before a decisive breakthrough
Bitcoin lived through a wild roller-coaster move during the previous weekend. The coin hit the new 2020 high above $12,000 and crashed to $10,500 in a matter of hours.