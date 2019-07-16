Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD may struggle to go back above $11,000 after brief flirtation - Confluence Detector

BTC/USD is currently trading around $10,900 in the early hours of Tuesday.

BTC/USD faces two healthy resistance levels as per the daily confluence detector.

BTC/USD dropped dramatically from $11,805 to $10,195, over the weekend. This Monday, the price dropped below $10,000 to $9,855 but then recovered up to $11,080, crossing the $11,000-level in the process. However, the bears stepped in and checked the price down to $10,855 in the process. Currently, it is trading around $10,900 in the early hours of Tuesday. The daily confluence detector shows that the bulls will need to overcome two healthy resistance levels before they can re-enter the $11,000-level.

BTC/USD daily confluence detector

There are two prominent resistance levels at $10,950 and $10,980. The $10,950 level has the daily 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level and 1-hour previous high, while the most robust resistance level, $10,980, has the previous-week low.

On the downside, there is one substantial support level at $10,780, which sees a confluence of the 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) curve and daily Bollinger band middle curve.

