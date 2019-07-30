Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD may break free from range to the downside - Bitcoin confluence

- BTC/USD consolidates in a tight range around $9,500.
- The strong resistance above the current price makes the bull's life harder.
Bitcoin (BTС) is oscillating in a tight range marginally below $9,500 handle. While the first digital asset managed to recover from the weekend low, the upside momentum remains to be weak, which makes it vulnerable to further sell-off.
Low trading activity and the lack of new catalysts, keep Bitcoin and all major altcoins in the ranges. However, this may be the calm before the storm.
Bitcoin confluence levels
The market has been rangebound recently, though strong resistance area located right above the current price implies that the range might be broken to the downside.
Let's have a closer look at the barriers that might influence Bitcoin's movements in the short run.
Resistance levels
$9,600 - SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) 1-hour, 38.2% Fibo retracement daily, SMA10 4-hour;
$9,900 - 61.8% Fibo retracement monthly, Pivot Point 1-day Resistance 2;
$10,000 - psychological barrier, Pivot Point 1-day Resistance 3;
$10,400 - SMA50 daily, the middle line of 1-day Bollinger Band
Support levels
$9,300 - Pivot Point 1-week Support 1, Pivot Point 1-day Support 1;
$9,000 - psychological level, Pivot Point 1-day Support 3;
$8,750 - Pivot Point 1-week Support 2.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD may break free from range to the downside - Bitcoin confluence
Bitcoin (BTС) is oscillating in a tight range marginally below $9,500 handle. While the first digital asset managed to recover from the weekend low, the upside momentum remains to be weak, which makes it vulnerable to further sell-off.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD glued to $200 amid desperately low volatility
Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $22.3 billion, has recovered from the recent low of $197.50 and settled marginally above $200 handle.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD recovers to $0.31, further upside is limited
Ripple's XRP hit the intraday low at $0.3060 and recovered towards $0.3100 by the time of writing. While the upside momentum seems to be weak, a sustainable move above this barrier will improve the short-term technical picture of the third largest coin.
Bitcoin Cash price analysis: Bulls ready to give BCH/USD a push above the 61.8% Fib level
Bitcoin Cash is the generally bearish market a nice shed of green today. Besides, BCH the other cryptos subtly in the green are Bitcoin and Monero. With a relative change of +2.57, the price is up 0.87% on Tuesday.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls are nowhere to be seen yet
The cryptocurrency market has had another red week as Bitcoin (BTC), and all significant altcoins spiraled down amid growing bearish sentiments.