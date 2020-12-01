Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC on-chain metrics eye $360,000 during the ongoing bull run

- The Net Unrealized Profit/Loss on-chain tool suggests that Bitcoin is not anywhere near the expected ATH.
- The S2F model shows Bitcoin's potential to lift to higher levels after a 35% retreat from the recent highs.
Bitcoin has engaged thrust boosters during the ongoing bull cycle. The flagship cryptocurrency closed this November at an all-time high after rallying to $19,882. Meanwhile, on-chain metrics suggest that Bitcoin is just getting started and could hit astronomical levels as high as $360,000.
Bitcoin Net Unrealized Profit/Loss turns massively bullish
According to Glassnodehe, the "Net Unrealized Profit/Loss (NUPL) refers to "the difference between Unrealized Profit and Relative Unrealized Loss." It is also calculated by subtracting the Realized Cap from the Market.
In instances where a huge percentage of Bitcoin's market cap is made up of unrealized profits, investors find themselves being greedy. On the other hand, as the ratio falls and BTC price tanks, investors in the market start to be fearful. Lastly, "when the unrealized gains turn into unrealized losses, we enter the phase of capitulation and apathy."
The Net Unrealized Profit/Loss chart
According to this on-chain metric, Bitcoin is still at the initial stages of the ongoing bull run. At the time of writing, the NUPL holds at 0.6 and. On the upside, the tool is expected to hit 0.8 before Bitcoin begins to retreat.
The chart below highlights the magnitude Bitcoin has rallied after the NUPL hit 0.6. In 2011 Bitcoin rallied over 3,000% and traded highs of $18. Consequently, in 2013, BTC spiked by more than 800% to exchange hands at $165 after the NUPL shot up from 0.6 to 0.8.
Similar bullish price action was experienced in 2014 after the NUPL metric spiked to 0.8. Bitcoin price hit highs of $598 followed by a massive correction under $300 in 2015. The next time the tool hit levels around 0.8 was during the 2017 bull run when Bitcoin rallied to the all-time high close to $20,000.
Bitcoin Net Unrealized Profit/Loss chart
Considering that the NUPL is at 0.6 and could complete the leg up to 0.8. Bitcoin will likely hit incredible levels in this bullish market before a significant reversal comes into the picture.
According to PlanB, the brains behind Bitcoin's stock-to-flow (S2F) model, the flagship cryptocurrency is yet to hit proper ATH, and that it is still at the beginning of the rally. PlanB anticipates a reversal as big as 35% but BTC might resume the rally to new levels.
Bitcoin S2F model
According to Santiment, Bitcoin's tailwind continues to intensify as whales holding a significant amount of BTC grow. For instance, addresses holding between 1,000 and 10,000 BTC increased by 44 in November.
Similarly, whales holding between 10 and 100 BTC shot upwards from roughly 139,000 to 139,700 in the same period. The increase in large volume holders is a bullish indicator as investors anticipate gains to higher levels.
Bitcoin holder distribution chart
Bitcoin is also holding onto the largest bullish candlestick in history, which gives credibility to the expected spike to a new all-time high.
BTC/USD monthly chart
It is worth mentioning that Bitcoin has retraced from the new all-time high and even slipped under $19,500. BTC/USD is trading at $19,487 at the time of writing. The bellwether cryptocurrency must hold above $19,000 to ensure that the uptrend stays intact. Otherwise, pressure behind the coin might surge, as investors panic sell to cash out in fear of diving into losses.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Coinbase experiences delays in Bitcoin withdrawals just like in 2017
Bitcoin exchanged hands at its all-time high (ATH) but left 20,000 untouched on Monday. The skyrocketing prices are a great way to start the final months of the year. However, it has reported similar delays in Bitcoin ...
Stellar and Ripple stood out as top gainers in the cryptocurrency market bull run
The cryptocurrency market has been on a constant rollup in the last seven days. Stellar (XLM) and Ripple (XRP) emerged as top gainers of the week, posting 8.6% and 22.7% in gains, respectively.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD eases inside short-term rising channel
XRP/USD drops to 0.6550 while stepping back from the latest high of 0.6767 during the early Tuesday. In doing so, the crypto major fades upside momentum inside a bullish chart pattern. XRP/USD drops to ...
Tezos to add anonymity features, XTZ price aims to hit $2.8 in the short-term
While Tezos price slowly recovers from the last market crash, its developers have announced a new upgrade named Edo, which intends to add shielding on transactions and a ticket system for smart ...
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD tumbles to multi-month lows on risk flows, technical selloff
Bitcoin has lived through a roller-coaster week. The pioneer digital currency hit another multi-year high of $19,500 and got really close to the all-time high on Wednesday.