- Bitcoin price pauses downtrend as it breaks out, but the lack of momentum suggests consolidation.
- On-chain data shows large transactions worth $100,000 or more have spiked over the last week, indicating that Bitcoin whales are returning.
- A daily candlestick close below $17,593 will invalidate the bullish thesis for the big crypto.
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows a consolidative structure despite the Federal Reserve’s hawkish tone on November 2. Regardless of the macroeconomic impact of this development, BTC continues to hover in a tight range.
Investors need to be careful as this rangebound movement could result in an explosive move. Since the technical and on-chain metrics point to different outlooks, the direction of this breakout is yet to be determined.
Bitcoin price continues to consolidate on low time frames
Bitcoin price has been stuck between the $20,053 and $20,910 barriers since October 25 and shows signs of consolidation. The latest development involved a sweep of the Monday’s low at $20,225, which was followed by a quick run-up toward Monday’s high at $20,838.
If the bullish momentum is strong, Bitcoin price could flip the $20,910 hurdle and use it as a foothold for its next move to $22,106. This move, in total, would amount to a 5.6% gain and is likely where the short-term upside is capped.
BTCUSDT 4-hour chart
While this bullish narrative sounds juicy and plausible, investors need to understand that a breakdown of the $20,053 support level, the range low, would knock BTC price lower to rebalance the inefficiencies, extending down to $19,315.
Therefore, an invalidation of the short-term bullish outlook will occur on the flip of the $20,053 support structure.
Over the next week, Bitcoin traders can closely monitor these levels for day and scalp trades.
No discernable changes on high time frames
Since last week's publication, Bitcoin price has had one major update – a break out from the downward-sloping trend line extending from May 28. While this move is a bullish one, market participants need to exercise patience as a move to $28,000 or $30,000 would be plausible if BTC price can produce a higher high above $21,000 and flip the $25,000 psychological level into a foothold.
In such a case, Bitcoin price could eye for and retest the $28,000 to $30,000 resistance area.
BTCUSDT 3-day chart
BTC on-chain metrics’ ambiguity
The most important metric in terms of Bitcoin price levels is the Global In/Out of the Money (GIOM) model. This transaction data reveals that the immediate hurdle for BTC extends from the $26,100 to $40,000 level. Here roughly 5.36 million addresses that purchased 2.65 million BTC at an average price of $34,806 are “Out of the Money.”
Therefore, a further push above $26,100 will lead to a spike in selling pressure reducing the bulls’ upward thrust. Therefore, investors need to be cautious opening swing long positions for Bitcoin at these levels.
Moreover, the immediate support level, extending from $19,928 to $20,498, contains 1.37 million addresses that purchased roughly 915,270 BTCs at an average price of $20,213. Therefore, a spike in selling pressure could see the big crypto return to the mentioned $20,213 level.
BTC GIOM
Investors should observe large transactions metric to add credence to a potential short outlook for Bitcoin price. This indicator tracks the number of transfers worth $100,000 or more and serves as a proxy of whales’ reentry into the market.
This development could hint at a bearish outlook for Bitcoin price if it occurs after a large rally, as it could mean investors are cashing out.
BTC large transactions chart
While the short-term and long-term outlooks for Bitcoin price are conservative and support a long-term bullish outlook, investors should consider $17,593 as the last line of defense. Beyond this hurdle, the bears will rum amok and trigger a correction to $15,500. Here, buyers could step up and purchase Bitcoin at a discounted price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Will Ethereum price slide to $1,350 over the weekend?
Ethereum price has consistently performed better than Bitcoin in the recent past, but this outlook could be coming to an end. Investors can expect ETH to trigger a correction to stable levels. Market participants should note that this is a short-term bearish move.
GALA price sinks by almost 30% following white hat attack to prevent exploitation
GALA suffered a major blow today after reports of an apparent $1 billion attack began circling. While the attack was indeed true, it was not initiated out of malicious intent or by any outsider but from within as a means of safeguarding.
LDO price has the potential to rally an additional 40% based on these factors
LDO price shows significant bullish strength. If market conditions persist, an additional 40% rally could occur. Key levels have been defined to gauge LDO's next potential move. Invalidation of the bullish thesis is a breach below $1.50.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB pump on the way
Shiba Inu showed significant bullish strength during the last days of October. Following last week's successful bullish trade idea, the SHIB price shows a few continuation-of-trend signals. Key levels have been defined to gauge the next move.
Bitcoin: Why a $28,000 BTC makes more sense now?
Bitcoin price is reacting well to the bullish developments that have been taking place over the last month or so. A recent breakout could be the start of a prolonged move up when looked at via the lens of Bitcoin’s historical performance in Q4s stretching over the last decade.