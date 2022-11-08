- Bitcoin and Ethereum prices decline, experts predict a recovery if inflation numbers come out relatively low.
- US Midterm Elections being watched closely by traders, experts express optimism on crypto regulation.
- Exchange tokens yielded massive returns while Bitcoin struggled to recover losses ahead of US Midterm Elections.
The United States Midterm Election results have a big chance have the potential to move Bitcoin price, with meaningful crypto legislation set to be discussed in the coming months. Despite the recent uncertainty in cryptocurrencies, exchange tokens have yielded double-digit gains when compared to Bitcoin. If US Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers are higher than expected, though, Bitcoin price could nosedive.
Bitcoin price dipped ahead of meaningful US Midterm Elections
Bitcoin wiped out its recent gains on Monday ahead of the United States Midterm Election which are taking place on Tuesday and the crucial release of US Consumer Price Index data on Thursday at 13.30 GMT. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is exchanging hands at $19,725 at the time of writing, down 5% overnight.
Bitcoin price has broken below the key $20,000 level as BTC holders remain uncertain of the United States Midterm Election outcome. The Democrats and Republicans are battling on the polls for control over the two big chambers of the US Congress, the Senate and the House of Representatives.
Bitcoin price could witness a profound impact as the outcome of the US Midterm Election could influence the industry globally for years. Regulators from the European Union and the International Monetary Fund and the US financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission, have been calling for tougher rules on crypto trading.
Bitcoin and crypto regulation is key to adoption of cryptocurrencies. The decision of the US Congress and the United States government on two key bills: Digital Commodities Consumer Protection Act (DCCPA) and stablecoin regulation are central to the crypto industry. Ben Emons, Managing Director at economic policy consultant Global Macro Strategies, believes there is plenty of momentum for cryptocurrency regulation in Congress. Bills submitted by Republicans and Democrats are still going to be actively discussed and potentially voted on.
Emons argues,
I think most likely is that the bills that have been floating in the House in particular are still going to be actively discussed and potentially voted on no matter what the outcome is, because there is a really strong bipartisan movement in the House, in particular on getting regulation for crypto.
How could a bipartisan congress effort impact Bitcoin price?
Bloomberg reported that based on a recent poll, Republicans could gain a majority in both chambers in the US Midterm Elections. Biden would still lead from the presidency for at least two more years, but the government and Congress could remain collaborative on virtual asset legislation.
Bitcoin and stablecoin regulation is therefore in the cards for Q1 2023. Mike Conaway, Former House Agriculture Committee Chairman, expressed optimism that talks on crypto bills won’t be derailed, even if there is a divided government in the coming year.
Conaway currently represents companies dealing in digital assets and he believes that most aspects of the cryptocurrency industry have remained reasonably bipartisan. He claims that approving crypto legislation would be an “easy triumph” for the White House, at the same time Congress would demonstrate to the public that Democrats and Republicans could still cooperate on issues.
Bitcoin price could therefore rally alongside wider acceptance of BTC as a form of payment, higher demand for the asset and liberalizing policies in crypto.
High US CPI release would damage Bitcoin price bulls
The US Midterm Election is not the only big event looming this week for Bitcoin price, as the US Consumer Price Index release will also be a key driver of sentiment among Bitcoin holders.
Bitcoin price could remain below the $20,000 level if inflation remains high. Currently inflation is at a 40-year high and as a result the US Federal Reserve (Fed) has cranked up interest rates, which has shifted the focus of Americans to the economy. However, opinion polls show the interest in cryptocurrencies is still high.
Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies have appeared on the United States electorate radar. Cryptocurrency platforms and exchanges have spent more on lobbyists ahead of the US Midterm Elections than they have in the preceding eight years.
Bitcoin and crypto companies and their staff have contributed $73 million to 2022 elections, according to data from the Wall Street Journal. This number is up $13 million from the 2020 cycle.
Bitcoin price suffers losses while exchange tokens outperform
Bitcoin price failed to recoup its losses from last week. Native tokens from exchanges like OKB, Zipmex (ZMT), BTSE token (BTSE) and Loopring (LRC) yielded upwards of 25% gains over the past week.
FTT price crumbled under the rumor of FTX exchange’s insolvency and Binance exiting its position, selling $584 million worth of FTT tokens in the open market. However, other exchange tokens held steady ground, while Bitcoin price struggled to recover.
Native tokens of exchanges v. Bitcoin
Binance’s BNB token slightly outperformed Bitcoin, alongside OKB and CRO tokens. Binance's native token holders are concerned that BNB is getting caught in a crossfire between its CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao and FTX’s Sam Bankman Fried.
Bitcoin price is awaiting an influx of volatility ahead of the US Midterm Election outcome and release of inflation data this week. The asset’s bullish thesis could be invalidated by rising inflation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP price action at risk of sliding over 12% as investor concerns grow
Ripple (XRP) price action is hanging against the ropes with Bitcoin price action and other major cryptocurrencies as the US midterms take center stage.
What US SEC’s win against LBRY Inc means for Ripple
US regulator Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) won its lawsuit against LBRY Inc after a New Hampshire judge announced that LBRY is an unregistered security, landing a milestone win for the regulator.
Bitcoin price action takes step back as US midterm results set to hit wires
Bitcoin action slips over 4% intraday and 7% with the weekend sell-off included. The uncertainty on the outcome of the US midterms weighs on investor sentiment and faces even more pressure in the aftermath of Musk tweeting to vote Republican as Tesla shares tank.
Binance Coin price could retrace to this level if bearish cues continue to prevail
Binance Coin price has not behaved very differently from the rest of the crypto market, declining by 3% in the span of 24 hours. The exchange coin is reacting to the broader market cues following Binance’s move to liquidate its FTT holdings.
Bitcoin: BTC’s consolidation leaves holders questioning if $28,000 is still valid
BTC shows a consolidative structure despite the Fed’s hawkish tone on November 2. Regardless of the macroeconomic impact of this development, BTC continues to hover in a tight range. Investors need to be careful as this rangebound movement could result in an explosive move. Since the technical and on-chain metrics point to different outlooks, the direction of this breakout is yet to be determined.