- US financial regulator Securities and Exchange Commission has won a legal battle against LBRY Inc, declaring token LBC a security.
- Payment giant Ripple is awaiting the outcome of its lawsuit versus SEC after both parties filed reply briefs.
- Analysts argue that XRP price outlook remains bearish as the asset forms a triple bottom pattern at $0.45.
US regulator Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) won its lawsuit against LBRY Inc after a New Hampshire judge announced that LBRY is an unregistered security, landing a milestone win for the regulator. This could spell doom for payment giant Ripple which is involved in a similar case with SEC.
Also read: Will Chainlink gains come undone as crypto market collapses under rumors?
US SEC won lawsuit against LBRY Inc
US financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has won a legal battle against LBRY Inc. A New Hampshire federal judge ruled in favor of the US SEC and declared LBC token an unregistered security. The judgment sent shockwaves through the entire cryptocurrency industry.
Since December 2020, the SEC has been embroiled in a legal battle with payment giant Ripple. The cross-border payment settlement firm garnered support from several industry giants, exchanges, blockchain associations and lobby groups in the US. Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, the Crypto Council, Cryptillian payment systems are among the eleven entities that filed an amicus curiae brief in support of Ripple.
The payment firm’s supporters are convinced that the court’s decision in the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit could have a lasting impact on the crypto industry. LBRY’s digital token, LBC also known as LBRY Credits was offered as a security. Judge Paul Barbadoro’s ruling fueled the ongoing debate on whether cryptocurrencies should be regulated as securities through federal enforcement.
Update on the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit
Despite the SEC’s win in its lawsuit against operators of a decentralized video-sharing platform, XRP holders are positive and hopeful for Ripple’s win.
The US regulator has asked the court for more time to file briefs, until November 30, 2022. The SEC has asked the court to set November 11 as the deadline for submission of amicus curiae briefs.
Based on a report from crypto intelligence platform CoinShares, XRP-related investment products saw inflows for the third week totaling $1.1 million month-to-date (MTD). Investors are still showing an interest in XRP, despite the latest developments in the lawsuit.
4/ XRP saw inflows for the 3rd week totalling US$1.1m.— CoinShares (@CoinSharesCo) November 7, 2022
The SEC case is still ongoing, but recent events seem to have given confidence to investors. pic.twitter.com/35IdURLBZI
Analysts retain bearish outlook on XRP
Arslan Butt, a technical analyst, evaluated the XRPUSD price chart and noted that the outlook remains strongly bearish. XRP price broke past a triple bottom pattern at $0.45 and yielded 7% losses for holders.
XRPUSD price chart
XRP price continued its decline post the triple bottom and wiped out gains from the past two weeks. The analyst’s downside target for XRP price is $0.42; it is currently trading just above at $0.4380. Yet, if XRP price can recover from the drop below $0.45, it could invalidate the bearish thesis. In such a scenario, XRP price’s bullish target would be $0.48 then $0.51.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
MATIC price tests critical support after a 10% drop as the crypto market loses $40 billion
MATIC price, following most cryptocurrencies, is declining considerably on Tuesday due to the impact of FTT-induced market volatility. The altcoin, however, has been shielded from excessive drawdown thanks to its recent developments.
Will Chainlink gains come undone as crypto market collapses under rumors?
Chainlink price hit a three-month high despite the ongoing uncertainty and volatility in crypto. Rumors of Samuel Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange’s insolvency have increased the selling pressure on cryptocurrencies in general.
Investors speculate Alameda is pulling liquidity as crypto market nosedives
FTT price noted a further decline on Monday after the Alameda balance sheet controversy intensified following Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao and Sam Bankman-Fried's(SBF) comments.
This next Ethereum price move could push 3 million addresses into the red
Ethereum price shows a lack of buying pressure that has resulted in a slip below a significant support structure. If bulls fail to make a comeback at this juncture, things could escalate quickly, sending ETH tumbling.
Bitcoin: BTC’s consolidation leaves holders questioning if $28,000 is still valid
BTC shows a consolidative structure despite the Fed’s hawkish tone on November 2. Regardless of the macroeconomic impact of this development, BTC continues to hover in a tight range. Investors need to be careful as this rangebound movement could result in an explosive move. Since the technical and on-chain metrics point to different outlooks, the direction of this breakout is yet to be determined.