- US midterm elections are scheduled for November 8, as the event draws close, 152,000 Bitcoins have hit cryptocurrency exchanges.
- Analysts argue that a bullish continuation in Bitcoin price is unlikely with three key events on the horizon.
- Bitcoin price could continue its decline through the week as bulls fail to defend the $20,874 level.
US midterm elections are expected to have a key impact on cryptocurrencies. Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX exchange CEO and founder has admitted to being a significant donor to both sides, ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.
The elections could decide the future of DeFi and NFT platforms and issuers since they have their profitability riding on some key regulatory bills.
Also read: Solana price: Will assurance from co-founder at Breakpoint conference help SOL?
US midterm elections draw close, two impactful bills up for consideration
The Senate Agriculture Committee’s Digital Commodities Consumer Protection Act (DCCPA) and stablecoin legislation are both pressing crypto regulatory matters. The US midterm elections are expected to impact the crypto community as regulation takes center stage in cryptocurrency adoption and utilization worldwide.
US midterm elections are scheduled to occur on November 8 are key to crypto, and more significant than the five federal electoral cycles that cryptocurrencies have been around for.
The DCCPA defines cryptocurrencies as “digital commodities” and this implies that Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is the primary regulator and maintains oversight on digital assets. This is consistent with the critics of the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s regulation by enforcement.
A draft of the bill exempts developers from registering with the CFTC, however DeFi operators fall under the purview of the authority. The other key concern is which federal agency should regulate stablecoin issuers. Either the Federal Reserve or some special purpose watchdog will regulate issuers of stablecoins. The authority will determine whether stablecoin issuers gain access to federal backing, such as lending facilities or deposit coverage.
Interestingly, ahead of the US midterm elections 152,000 Bitcoins worth $3.15 billion flooded exchanges in a 24-hour period. Coinglass, a crypto intelligence tracker noted that the cryptocurrency market is shrouded with uncertainty, and a large volume of Bitcoin has hit exchanges.
A spike in Bitcoin reserves on exchanges is indicative of an increase in selling pressure and a decline in the asset’s price. Higher supply of Bitcoin on exchanges implies that there is a relatively high quantity of BTC available for sale and profit-taking. This negatively impacts BTC price.
Bitcoin price decline could continue, bulls fail to defend key level
Bitcoin price could decline further, according to crypto analyst CrpNuevo. The technical expert looked at the asset’s price action over the weekend and argued that three key events are scheduled to occur this week-
- Midterm elections on November 8
- Release of Consumer Price Index on November 10
- US bank holiday on November 11
CrpNuevo predicted a decline in Bitcoin price to the $19,400 liquidity level.
BTCUSDT price chart
PostyXBT, crypto analyst and trader evaluated Bitcoin price and observed that the asset is retesting the breakout area. PostyXBT believes a break and retest of the weekly open area at $20,874 would imply a bullish breakout is in the cards for Bitcoin. A climb above this level would invalidate the bearish thesis for Bitcoin.
BTCUSD price chart
Samuel Bankman-Fried supports both sides in the US midterm elections
SBF, the founder and CEO of FTX exchange, told his followers that he supports both sides in the US midterm elections. The exchange has recently been shrouded in controversy for SBF’s opinion on crypto regulation where the FTX CEO points regulators towards DeFi and argues that they are in need of regulatory policies.
The crypto billionaire revealed that he has supported constructive candidates across the aisle and is working with them to support permissionless finance.
1) I was a significant donor in both D and R primaries.— SBF (@SBF_FTX) November 5, 2022
Supporting constructive candidates across the aisle to prevent pandemics and bring a bipartisan climate to DC.
And working with them to support permissionless finance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum price action tanks over weekend as Monday starts choppy
Ethereum (ETH) price action popped higher by over 7% on Friday after the US job numbers. Traders perceived the number as positive, because it could point to the Fed slowing its murderous rampage of hiking ferociously.
Solana price: Will assurance from co-founder at Breakpoint conference help SOL?
Solana blockchain was hit by multiple outages throughout the year. Anatoly Yakovenko, co-founder of Solana addressed this issue at the Breakpoint 2022 annual conference and assured users that new updates would tackle their concerns.
Bitter exchange sees $584 million worth of FTX’s native token FTT liquidated after spat between CEOs
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) and FTX’s Samuel Bankman-Fried have locked horns over how cryptocurrencies should be regulated.
Luna Classic Price Prediction: How to prepare for the next 20% move in LUNC?
Luna Classic price bounced off a critical support level and retested an important level, as discussed in the previous article. However, this move seems to have come undone, and LUNC is back to square one.
Bitcoin: BTC’s consolidation leaves holders questioning if $28,000 is still valid
BTC shows a consolidative structure despite the Fed’s hawkish tone on November 2. Regardless of the macroeconomic impact of this development, BTC continues to hover in a tight range. Investors need to be careful as this rangebound movement could result in an explosive move. Since the technical and on-chain metrics point to different outlooks, the direction of this breakout is yet to be determined.