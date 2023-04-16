Bitcoin price likely to witness an explosive move to $50,000 on this condition

- Bitcoin veteran trader who predicted the 2023 crypto bull run predicted a massive BTC price rally to $50,000 on one condition.
- The expert predicts a pullback in BTC price after the asset climbs past resistance at $33,000.
- The analyst’s theory is that indecision in the crypto market is followed by an explosive rally in the asset.
Crypto analyst who predicted the bull market of 2023 has commented on Bitcoin’s uptrend. The expert believes BTC is primed for a run up to the $50,000 level, however this a likelihood of a correction in the asset soon.
Expert predicts massive run in Bitcoin price
The expert that predicted the bull run that started in the beginning of 2023 has commented on BTC’s price rally. DonAlt, a technical analyst, evaluated the Bitcoin price chart and predicted a BTC price rally to the $50,000 level. The analyst’s thesis marks four key phases, the bear market, “whatever”, indecision and bull market.
According to DonAlt’s thesis, Bitcoin is currently in the phase of indecision. This phase is followed by a bull run in BTC price, as seen in previous cycles in 2017.
BTC/USD 1W price chart
Therefore, DonAlt predicted a pullback in Bitcoin price after the asset crosses key resistance at $33,000.
Bitcoin rally to $50,000 is not likely a straight path
DonAlt has predicted a correction in Bitcoin price, on its path to the $50,000 bullish target. The analyst’s explanation is the phase of the Bitcoin price cycle, “indecision.”
BTC/USD 1D price chart
The expert expects the asset to pullback and coil ahead of the explosive move to $50,000 within the next few months of 2023. The analyst marks the support at $19,500, $32,290 and resistance at $62,500 as the three key levels in the Bitcoin price chart.
