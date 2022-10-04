- Bitcoin price is continuing to rise inside an ascending parallel channel.
- Investors can expect this move to push BTC to $20,770, where it will hit a confluence of the horizontal resistance level and a declining trend line.
- A breakdown of the $19,000 level will invalidate the bullish outlook and could crash the big crypto to $17,593.
Bitcoin price shows a slight increase in momentum that has initiated a consolidation in the form of an ascending parallel channel, which can be seen steadily rising on the four-hour price chart. The recent retest of the lower trend line of this pattern has caused BTC to bounce and continue heading higher.
Bitcoin price is not out of the woods yet
Bitcoin price began forming the ascending channel on September 19, and whilst the setup has a bearish bias, triggered by the breakdown of the lower trend line, Bitcoin price is currently trending higher and shows no signs of slowing down. It is unlikely to slow down until it reaches the $20,737 hurdle, which is at the confluence of a horizontal resistance level and a declining trend line. At that point, it will be at a make-or-break moment in its price evolution.
Investors need to be cautious as BTC is not out of the woods yet. The ongoing rally will flip bullish if Bitcoin price manages to flip the $20,737 hurdle into a support floor. Until this development occurs, however, market participants should expect a breakdown from the ascending parallel channel.
Such a breakdown would forecast Bitcoin price revisiting the range low at $17,593. A sweep of this barrier would be a good place for buyers to step in and kick-start a run-up.
BTC/USDT 8-hour chart
While things are looking cautiously optimistic, Bitcoin price could flip the narrative by overcoming the $20,737 hurdle. A daily candlestick close above this barrier will invalidate the bearish outlook and potentially kick-start an 13% rally to retest the 200-week Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $23,473.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum price needs to overcome this hurdle to reach $1,500
Ethereum price shows a lack of directional bias as it consolidates in a tight range. This development could change quickly as Bitcoin bulls seem to be back and could propel ETH out of the ongoing range tightening.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA to unwind soon and rally 25%
Cardano price has weathered the recent market slump and held its own. In addition to its ongoing consolidation, ADA has swept below a crucial level to collect liquidity, which could kick-start a reversal soon.
Solana price is bound to reacquaint with the $25 zone for these reasons
Solana price shows bears are still in control on higher time frames. The bulls not have not yet produced a retaliation of equal or more value to the previous decline. Invalidation of the bearish short-term thesis is a breach above $38.
Why the Shiba Inu price could be a great short for day trading bears
Shiba Inu price shows declining volume with each countertrend rise. The Relative Strength Index breached oversold territories and has yet to rise into the opposite extreme. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above Sept's high.
Bitcoin: BTC’s Q3 close and what to expect in Q4?
Bitcoin price has developed a bullish divergence with RSI, hinting at more upside. Despite the optimistic technicals, investors should expect volatile swings before the end of the third quarter of 2022.