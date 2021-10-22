Bitcoin price flash crash on Binance US sees BTC drop 87% following algorithm error

- Following Bitcoin price all-time high earlier this week, Binance US traders witnessed BTC fall by over 80% on the trading platform.
- The American arm of the leading crypto exchange explained that the flash crash was due to an error in the trading algorithm.
- Bitcoin price reached a low of $8,200 before resuming trading at the correct price.
Bitcoin price reached an all-time high of over $67,000 on October 20 and the bellwether cryptocurrency is starting to retest key support levels. While BTC dropped to roughly $62,000 on most exchanges, traders on Binance US witnessed a flash crash of 87%.
Bitcoin price suffers 87% fall due to a bug
Bitcoin price rapidly dropped 87% on the Binance US exchange on October 21, as BTC reached a low of $8,200 from approximately $65,000, while the leading cryptocurrency’s price remained above $60,000 on other exchanges. The bellwether cryptocurrency quickly snapped back to its correct price following the flash crash.
According to Binance US officials, one of its institutional traders indicated to the firm that they had a bug in their trading algorithm, which may have caused the massive sell-off. The leading crypto exchange continues to look into the event and added that the institutional trader has fixed its bug and that the issue has been resolved.
Errors that cause flash crashes occur in the finance industry when traders accidentally make mistakes in the details of their intended traders by entering the incorrect price or order size. Large block trades could overwhelm the exchange’s order book, leading to a massive flash crash.
Bitcoin price to retest crucial foothold before resuming rally
Bitcoin price continues to trend within an ascending parallel channel on the 4-hour chart. While BTC tagged the upper boundary of the governing technical pattern when it reached its all-time high at $67,000, the bellwether cryptocurrency is nearing the downside trend line of the chart pattern.
Bitcoin price may discover immediate support at the 50 four-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $61,647. Additional foothold may emerge at the lower boundary of the parallel channel at $61,072, which coincides with the support line given by the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI).
BTC/USDT 4-hour chart
If selling pressure overwhelms the bulls, Bitcoin price may fall further to reach the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level, which sits near the 100 four-hour SMA at $58,753. Lower levels are not expected unless a massive spike in sell orders materializes.
The 20 four-hour SMA at $63,831 acts as the first level of resistance for Bitcoin price after market participants engaged in profit-taking. Only slicing above this level and $64,691, the middle boundary of the governing technical pattern would see BTC retest its all-time high.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum Classic price lags behind Bitcoin and XRP despite upcoming rally
Ethereum Classic price action for the Thursday trade session has been the definition of a whipsaw. The daily candlestick open has dropped as much as 9.5% and spiked higher by as much as 10.5% - big swings in all directions.
VeChain price nears a 120% bullish breakout
VeChain price has made significant gains during the Thursday trade session, capitalizing on Ethereum’s bullish move to new all-time highs. VeChain itself has traded higher than 10% on the day, outperforming the majority of its peers. VeChain is likely to convert to bull-market conditions ahead of most altcoins.
Polkadot price sees bullish breakout, but risks fading
Polkadot (DOT) has made another attempt to break out of the bullish triangle. This is the fourth time already in just one month that price has tried to break to the upside, making it primed to likely succeed at the next attempt.
Litecoin bears want to take over, but LTC price still eyes $400
Litecoin price attempts to outperform Bitcoin and Ethereum. A rally of over 100% is likely if Litecoin can crack above some key resistance levels ahead. Litecoin is on target to make its own, new all-time highs if conditions are favorable.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.