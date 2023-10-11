Bitcoin open interest at its highest since the slump recorded in August. $26,000 incoming?

Share:

Bitcoin (BTC) open interest has been on a steady rise since the shocking market slump around August 17. Reaching its highest level so far, analysts say it may be laying the groundwork for a squeeze. But in which direction?

Bitcoin eyes retest of $26,000 psychological level

Bitcoin (BTC) price is down almost 3% in the last 24 hours and almost 5% in the last three days. The move has seen BTC lose the critical support at $27,260, with prospect for a continued slump as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has recorded a solid move below the 50 level. The Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicator also corroborates the thesis, with red histogram bars abounding as it slowly edges towards the midline.

Increased selling pressure could send Bitcoin price to the demand zone between $25,887 and $25,140, with a break and close below the midline of this order block at $25,499 confirming the downtrend. This could send BTC to the range low at $24,800.

BTC/USDT 1-day chart

Meanwhile, Bitcoin open interest has recorded the highest level since the dump on August 18, at $12.37 billion. Open interest defines the sum of all positions, both long and short, that remain open in the market for a particular asset. When open interest surges for a declining market, it means more traders are taking short positions compared to the long-sided ones. Similarly, rising open interest for an uptrending market shows more traders are taking long positions compared to the ones shorting it.

According to analysts, a squeeze could be underway from this point. For the layperson, a squeeze refers to a rapid change in the price of an asset thanks to the forced closure of a position. In this case, it is likely to be a long squeeze, with a sudden fall in prices spooking long traders who react by panic-selling their holdings.

#Bitcoin Creeping up into that $8.7-$9.1B total Open Interest region again where we've seen squeezes occur the past few weeks.



Almost every time it went like:



Short squeeze -> Longs ape in -> Spot starts selling off -> Longs get squeezed and the bulk of the move retraces. pic.twitter.com/fURgjETMD3 — Hassan Bazzi (@bazzihassann) October 11, 2023

BTC Open Interest

On the flip side, if sidelined investors come into play, Bitcoin price could pull back above the critical support at $27,260, or in a highly bullish case, extend into the $28,000 psychological zone. Increased buying activity above this area could see BTC reclaim the August 17 highs by shattering $28,731. For a confirmed uptrend, BTC must break past the supply zone ranging between $29,177 and $29,770.