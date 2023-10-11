- FOMC minutes noted that all members of the Committee were in agreement that the Federal Reserve should proceed carefully.
- The minutes also noted that the officials saw risks to achieving goals had become more two-sided.
- Bitcoin price at the time of writing slipped below $27,000, with the rest of the crypto market exhibiting mixed signals.
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decided to maintain the target interest rate at 5.25% to 5.50% during the September meeting; however, the minutes from the meeting suggest that a rate hike is possible before the year ends.
Read more - FOMC minutes: Members agreed rates should stay restrictive for some time
FOMC minutes hint at another rate hike
The next meeting of the Committee is scheduled for November 1, and according to the FOMC minutes, there is potential for the meeting to result in a rate hike. However, the minutes also noted that all members agreed that interest rates should stay restrictive for some time.
According to the minutes, there was agreement among the members of the Committee to proceed carefully, and officials saw risks to achieving goals had become more two-sided. These mixed signals were also reflected in the market, which had a bearish initial reaction that quickly subsided.
The minutes also noted,
“In addition, modal expectations for the policy rate from the surveys were that the current target range would be maintained until the May 2024 FOMC meeting, compared with March in the previous survey, with a roughly one-in-three chance of a 25 basis point increase by the November FOMC meeting.”=
Additionally, participants stressed that current inflation remained unacceptably high while acknowledging that it had moderated somewhat over the past year.
Bitcoin price dips slightly
Bitcoin price had a bearish initial reaction to the FOMC minutes, which added to the decline that was initiated at the beginning of the day. The cryptocurrency, which was trading below $27,000, slipped to $26,650 at the time of writing.
BTC/USD 1-hour chart
BTC, however, quickly recovered, with the 1-hour chart suggesting a 0.17% decline in the price. The rest of the crypto market did not note any significant decline either, with the total market cap only slipping by 1.92%.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Polygon price dips while co-founder outlines ApeChain improvement proposal
Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal proposes ApeChain, a zk-L2 solution for ApeCoin scalability. The ApeCoin community has been divided over the necessity of a dedicated chain in the past.
JPMorgan debuts commercial trade on TCN, not on Ethereum
JPMorgan settled a transaction using its Tokenized Collateral Network (TCN), which instant collateral settlement process challenges the industry norm, changing blockchain-based commercial transactions.
Tether's 40% surge on exchanges to $10 billion hints at bullish momentum
Tether (USDT), the largest stablecoin by market cap, has witnessed a significant surge in its exchange reserves. Santiment, a prominent crypto data provider, noted that the amount has reached $9.99 billion.
Shiba Inu price at an inflection point with SHIB testing the 50% retracement of a three-day demand zone
SHIB has been on a steep downtrend since mid-August, recording pronounced lower lows on the three-day time frame. The slump has brought SHIB to a crossroad in the short term.
Bitcoin: BTC bearish fractal forecasts correction to $25,000
Bitcoin (BTC) price hovers around $27,600 and shows no directional bias on the daily chart. Liquidity pockets are present in both directions, leaving traders guessing where BTC will go next.