Bitcoin dominance rising, clocks in over 51% despite 95% of BTC supply being stationary in past month

Share:

Bitcoin (BTC) price is performing well relative to the broader cryptocurrency market, managing to avoid recording lower lows unlike the pictures seen in the altcoin market. The price action is characterized by steady rises, followed by brief pullbacks before an extension. With this, the short-term upside potential continues to outweigh the downside.

Also Read: Bitcoin price faces rejection at $28,485 hurdle and looks ready to slide lower.

Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs What is Bitcoin? Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions. What are altcoins? Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it. What are stablecoins? Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility. What is Bitcoin Dominance? Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.

Bitcoin dominance rises despite stationary BTC

Bitcoin dominance is rising, recording up to 51.25% as of the time of this writing, as indicated in the chart below from TradingView. The rise has been steady, particularly in October, with a sustained record of higher highs and higher lows. Notably, the last time BTC dominance was this high was around July 13, around the time when analysts were calling for more capital inflows. This makes the current reading more of a watershed momentum for BTC holders as it is a three-month high.

Based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI), momentum remains strong – if overbought – with the histogram bars of the Awesome Oscillator (AO) also bolstering this stance. A move back down out of the overbought zone on RSI, however, could signal another pullback.

BTC dominance

Skew, a renowned trader, has attributed the newly found gusto for Bitcoin to increased market de-risking into the $27,400 to $27,300 zone.

$BTC CVDs & Delta

Overall there's been a lot of market de-risking into $27.4K - $27.3K



important area now because losing that level would take prices back to 1W demand



more importantly, around here into tomorrow buyers need to establish price control for a move higher pic.twitter.com/t2Ijtsep2t — Skew Δ (@52kskew) October 9, 2023

Meanwhile, recent data shows that almost 85% of Bitcoin supply remains stationary over the last month. This is a new all-time high and points to holders playing the long game as opposed to giving in to their risk appetites.

JUST IN: 94.8% of the #Bitcoin supply has not moved in the past month, a NEW ALL TIME HIGH pic.twitter.com/bNa4MdFbKW — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) October 10, 2023

It also indicates that BTC has a strong community who are realizing the value of BTC for the future – that is, confidence in its long-term potential for realizing its value. With investors holding tight, Bitcoin price has a chance to recover, as hindwings are likely to overpower the selling pressure.

Investors could be flocking to the world's largest cryptocurrency during times of uncertainty and moving away from riskier altcoins. Using Bitcoin as a safe haven much like Gold.