- Bitcoin dominance rising, clocks in over 51% despite 95% of BTC supply being stationary in past month
- Bitcoin dominance has been on a steady rise since late August, with October recording a commendable 51.25% rise.
- The last time BTC dominance tested this level was on July 13 when the market started craving new capital inflows.
- Meanwhile, data shows almost 95% of Bitcoin supply remains stationary in the past month, marking a new all-time high.
Bitcoin (BTC) price is performing well relative to the broader cryptocurrency market, managing to avoid recording lower lows unlike the pictures seen in the altcoin market. The price action is characterized by steady rises, followed by brief pullbacks before an extension. With this, the short-term upside potential continues to outweigh the downside.
Bitcoin dominance rises despite stationary BTC
Bitcoin dominance is rising, recording up to 51.25% as of the time of this writing, as indicated in the chart below from TradingView. The rise has been steady, particularly in October, with a sustained record of higher highs and higher lows. Notably, the last time BTC dominance was this high was around July 13, around the time when analysts were calling for more capital inflows. This makes the current reading more of a watershed momentum for BTC holders as it is a three-month high.
Based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI), momentum remains strong – if overbought – with the histogram bars of the Awesome Oscillator (AO) also bolstering this stance. A move back down out of the overbought zone on RSI, however, could signal another pullback.
BTC dominance
Skew, a renowned trader, has attributed the newly found gusto for Bitcoin to increased market de-risking into the $27,400 to $27,300 zone.
$BTC CVDs & Delta— Skew Δ (@52kskew) October 9, 2023
Overall there's been a lot of market de-risking into $27.4K - $27.3K
important area now because losing that level would take prices back to 1W demand
more importantly, around here into tomorrow buyers need to establish price control for a move higher pic.twitter.com/t2Ijtsep2t
Meanwhile, recent data shows that almost 85% of Bitcoin supply remains stationary over the last month. This is a new all-time high and points to holders playing the long game as opposed to giving in to their risk appetites.
JUST IN: 94.8% of the #Bitcoin supply has not moved in the past month, a NEW ALL TIME HIGH pic.twitter.com/bNa4MdFbKW— Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) October 10, 2023
It also indicates that BTC has a strong community who are realizing the value of BTC for the future – that is, confidence in its long-term potential for realizing its value. With investors holding tight, Bitcoin price has a chance to recover, as hindwings are likely to overpower the selling pressure.
Investors could be flocking to the world's largest cryptocurrency during times of uncertainty and moving away from riskier altcoins. Using Bitcoin as a safe haven much like Gold.
