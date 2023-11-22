Bitcoin price loses key support, $30,000 retest likely as markets reel from landmark DoJ Binance debacle

- Bitcoin price was rejected from the midline of the supply barrier at $36,788.
- BTC could extend a leg lower to test the $30,000 psychological level if the 25-day EMA gives way at $35,525.
- The bearish thesis will be invalidated once the king of cryptocurrency breaks and closes above the $37,972 resistance level.
Bitcoin (BTC) price is pulling back up following a slump, likely provoked by the Binance debacle with the US Department of Justice (DoJ). However, there remains to be some weakness as the markets continue to reel from the landmark outcome in the case, where Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao yielded.
Today, I stepped down as CEO of Binance. Admittedly, it was not easy to let go emotionally. But I know it is the right thing to do. I made mistakes, and I must take responsibility. This is best for our community, for Binance, and for myself.— CZ Binance (@cz_binance) November 21, 2023
Binance is no longer a baby. It is…
According to some observers, however, Binance's downfall has boosted the spot-ETF approval odds. Meanwhile, chatter around spot BTC ETF continues, with revelations that Grayscale is still engaging with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
Also Read: With Binance market dominance under threat, experts say path for spot Bitcoin ETF is now clear
Bitcoin spot ETF discussions continue as Grayscale and SEC engage
Grayscale Investments is still engaging with the SEC, as reported, as the market continues to front-run multiple approvals. The news follows a memo, published by the financial regulator, detailing its discussion with the institutional player, which was revealed by James Seyffart, an ETF specialist with Bloomberg Intelligence.
Grayscale had meetings with the SEC’s division of trading and markets yesterday (the division in charge of approving or denying 19b-4’s). Have also heard rumblings of other potential spot #bitcoin ETF issuers meeting with SEC in the last ~week or so. https://t.co/WHs5zxLqVD— James Seyffart (@JSeyff) November 21, 2023
Based on reports, Grayscale met with the SEC and announced that it had reached a Transfer Agency and Services Agreement with BNY Mellon for its spot BTC ETF.
Grayscale Transfer Agency and Services Agreement
Bitcoin price finds strength, looks for another go at $37,788
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains bullish despite a general weakness lurking. It sits atop the confluence support between the horizontal line and the 25-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $35,525. Unless this support level holds, the king of cryptocurrency could extend lower.
The overall trajectory of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is southbound, which combined with the red histogram bars of the Awesome Oscillator suggests buyer momentum is waning even as the bears continue to increase their presence in the BTC market.
Increased seller momentum could see Bitcoin price drop to test the $34,000 psychological level, or lower to the 50-day EMA at $33,523. In a worse case, the slump could expand, sending the people’s crypto to the supply zone turned bullish breaker ranging from $30,126 to $31,524.
For a confirmed move south below this level, the Bitcoin price must slip through the 100-day EMA at $31,353 and close below it. This could clear the path for a leg lower to $30,824, or worse, the 200-day EMA at $30,126. This path could dump BTC to the forecasted $30,000 psychological level.
BTC/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, resurgence by the bulls could see Bitcoin price restore price action back above the mean threshold at $36,788 or higher, freeing the supply zone’s grasp above its upper boundary at $37,301.
For Bitcoin price to confirm the continuation of the move north, however, it must break and close above the $37,972 resistance level, with the potential to reclaim the range high at $37,980. In a highly bullish case, the price could leap higher to tag $40,000, a level last tested in May 2022 before the collapse of the Terra UST ecosystem.
