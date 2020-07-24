The increasing institutional interest in Bitcoin is “not hard to see” as U.S. regulators green light custody this week.
Bitcoin (BTC) will pass $20,000 if United States banks invest even 1% of their assets, one analyst believes.
Discussing institutional uptake of Bitcoin on July 23, Capriole digital asset manager Charles Edwards said that it was “not hard to see” the unfolding trend.
“Not hard to see where this is going”
“If US banks put just 1% of their assets into Bitcoin as an investment, hedge or insurance… the Bitcoin price more than doubles,” he wrote on Twitter, adding:
“Just 1 NASDAQ stock (Grayscale) already owns 2% of circulating Bitcoin supply today. It's not hard to see where this is going.”
Edwards uploaded a chart of U.S. banks’ burgeoning asset balances as proof of the potential impact that a lean towards BTC would have on the largest cryptocurrency.
Grayscale, as Cointelegraph reported, is now a giant among Bitcoin hodlers, together with payment company Square responsible for buying up the majority of mined coins this year.
US bank asset balances chart, Source: Charles Edwards/ Twitter
Institutions quietly pile into BTC
Edwards’ comments are meanwhile timely. This week, U.S. lenders received the green light from regulators to engage in cryptocurrency custody activities.
Whether an influx from the sector would ultimately benefit Bitcoin as an asset remains a contentious topic. Previously, concerns circulated that institutional attention in the form of products such as a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) would be detrimental to price discovery.
“It's not a matter of good or bad, it's just a fact,” Edwards added.
Nonetheless, other recent moves only serve to reinforce the market’s upward trajectory. Paul Tudor Jones, the maverick investor who has become increasingly bullish on Bitcoin, recently revealed that he had already put as much as 2% of his wealth in BTC.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD trying to use Ethereum’s momentum to climb above $10,000
We all know Bitcoin has been trading sideways for the past three months. Ethereum was stronger but also trading sideways until a few days ago when bulls managed to create a massive breakout above $250. Bitcoin also had a decent breakout, however, the most important resistance level at $10,000 remains untouched.
ETH/USD shoots through $280 and it's eying up $288, the 2020-high
Ethereum just broke $280, a psychological resistance level, and the high set on July 23. Bulls are currently still pushing ETH trying to get close to that $288 barrier set back in February.
TRX/USD on a spiral to $0.01750
Tron price has been consistently trimming gains on Friday. The breakdown comes after the crypto snapped its July winning streak on hitting a wall at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level taken between the last swing high of $0.02686 to a swing low of $0.0073.
XTZ/USD loses 2% in a matter of minutes, tests $3.00
Tezos (XTZ) hit the intraday high at $3.23 and retreated to the psychological of $3.00. The coin has lost over 2% in a matter of minutes, but the bullish momentum slowed down on approach to the strong support reinforced by 200-hour SMA.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD bulls wake up from hibernation, don't let them fall asleep again
Bitcoin made its way out of the range finally. The first digital coin settled above 50-day SMA, which is a great technical improvement and a hope for Bitcoin bulls who set their eyes on new highs. While the optimism is growing stronger, we still need to grope with lots of technical barriers and fundamental setbacks.