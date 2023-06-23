Bitcoin price breaches $31,000 as the IMF attests to the flagship crypto being unstoppable

Share:

Bitcoin price rallied 5% on June 23, breaching $31,000 for the first time since June 2022.

The move comes on the same day the IMF said Bitcoin is unstoppable, questioning the effectiveness of countries banning crypto.

The climax comes at the close of a thematic week, with spot BTC ETF making headlines across crypto news sites.

BTC breaking above the critical hurdle brings @tedtalksmacro’s $35,000 target in sight.

Bitcoin (BTC) price is on with its explosive rally that began earlier in the week, reclaiming levels last seen over a year ago. This bullishness rides on the back of a spot BTC-themed week, with deep-pocketed institutional investors filing for approvals. The rally came just when market participants grew impatient with the prolonged bull market, inspiring hope for higher price targets.

Also Read: Top 3 stories: Ripple eyes win against SEC, Paradigm boosts Ethereum, BlackRock waits on Bitcoin ETF approval

Bitcoin price confirms IMF’s assertions with a break above $31,000

Bitcoin (BTC) price breached the $31,000 hurdle on June 23 at around 16:15 GMT, reclaiming levels last seen in June 2022. The move is a continuation of a rally that began around mid-June and now denotes a 25% ascent from the June 16 lows of around $24,800.

The backbone of the current bullishness for Bitcoin price is the recent institutional interest for Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETF), with several firms applying for their spot BTC approvals with hopes of providing investors with regulated options to participate in the BTC market. The bullish breakout opened doors for BTC to rally towards $35,000, a target set by market analyst @tedtalksmacro.

Updating my macro view for #Bitcoin below



The market has now accepted above February's highs and is forming a higher-low on the weekly timeframe.



As noted in March --> invalidation on the high-timeframe bull idea was acceptance back into the range below $24.5k... we didn't… https://t.co/T6FYz9bv1U pic.twitter.com/RR9awuJIbU — tedtalksmacro (@tedtalksmacro) June 21, 2023

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has criticized how the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) handled the Coinbase case, saying, “It may not prove effective in the long run.” According to the international organization, it is more worthwhile to work on what actually drives demand in the crypto realm, mentioning the digital payment needs of citizens and the general urge for more transparency.

The IMF has proposed that all cryptocurrency transactions be featured in national statistics to consistently evaluate crypto demand and traffic. Further, the giant financial agency has described BTC as unstoppable, saying any attempt to ban the flagship crypto is futile.

Bitcoin held in self-custody with peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange makes it censorship-and-confiscation resistant.

Bitcoin price forecast as $35,000 comes in sight

At the time of writing, Bitcoin price is $31,224, a daily rise of almost 5%. The token is up almost 20% in the last week, restoring its market capitalization back above the $6 billion mark. The breakout has seen BTC overcome the $31,000 high recently forecasted, thereby paving the way for the next target of $35,000.

The path with the least resistance has been north, with Bitcoin price enjoying robust support indicated by the 50-, 100-, and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) at $27,286, $26,705, and $25,509, respectively.

Also, the Awesome Oscillator is in the positive zone, suggesting that bulls lead the market. While the Relative Strength Index (RSI) position above 70 indicates BTC is overbought and, therefore, a pullback is imminent, it is worth noting that the king of crypto has a history of sustaining above this level with a continued uptrend. Such as was seen from January 11 to 30.

It is worth remembering that Welles Wilder, the inventor of the RSI, said that for a confirmed sell-signal the indicator must exit overbought – whilst it is still in overbought the market can still go higher though longholders are advised not to add to their positions.

BTC/USDT 1-Day Chart

According to data from IntoTheBlock, the next crucial hurdle for Bitcoin price lies quite far away, between the $44,459 and $67,413 range, where approximately 5.42 million addresses bought 2.15 million BTC tokens at an average price of $53,274.

Meanwhile, the GIOM metric shows Bitcoin price supported in the $25,693 to $29,408 range.