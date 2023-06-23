Top 3 stories: Ripple eyes win against SEC, Paradigm boosts Ethereum, BlackRock waits on Bitcoin ETF approval

- Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse argues the SEC has used lack of clarity in crypto regulation against XRP.
- Paradigm launched Reth v0.1.0, an open source upgrade to boost Ethereum nodes’ performance and stability.
- BlackRock executives clarify that the firm is awaiting ETF approval from the SEC, a regulatory nod may involve a long wait.
Crypto market capitalization recovered from its decline this week, climbing past $1.2 trillion. Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins started their recoveries, posting gains for holders this week.
Ripple CEO says giant is poised for a win against SEC
Ripple executive Brad Garlinghouse believes the payment giant is gearing up for a win against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Garlinghouse shared his views on the contents of the Hinman documents and highlighted how it impacts XRP. Read more about Ripple executives’ views here.
Paradigm focuses on scalability and decentralization of Ethereum nodes
Despite the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) crackdown on cryptocurrencies, developers and communities continued building throughout the week. Paradigm, an institutional liquidity network, launched Reth v0.1.0, an open source upgrade for Ethereum chain’s nodes.
The upgrade is focused on boosting scalability, performance and decentralization of Ethereum network’s nodes. As Ethereum price coils ahead of a likely upswing, the development fuels a bullish thesis for the altcoin.
Read more about Ethereum price prediction here.
BlackRock takes long road to Bitcoin spot ETF approval
While crypto-focused institutions continued building, traditional financial giants shifted the spotlight to cryptocurrencies and related services. The world’s largest asset manager BlackRock filed for a Bitcoin spot ETF last week, triggering a series of similar applications from competitors and other traditional finance giants.
During the State of Crypto Summit hosted by Coinbase, on Thursday, BlackRock’s head of strategic partnerships shared his comments on DeFi from an institutional perspective. Joseph Chalom discussed the prospects in DeFi for institutional clients and addressed the challenges in the ecosystem, at the event.
While BlackRock has filed for a spot Bitcoin ETF, the giant is awaiting approval from the US SEC. It's important to note that the US financial regulator has not approved a single application for spot Bitcoin ETFs till date, and BlackRock recognizes that the road to regulatory approval is a long one. Read more about BlackRock’s application and competitor’s response here.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Will BTC take a break after $30,000?
Bitcoin price remains highly bullish on all timeframes. The recent rally has pushed it to the $30,000 psychological level. With rising Bitcoin dominance, altcoins are likely going to be sidelined while investors pour capital into BTC, pushing the big crypto to scale higher heights.
Bank of Spain welcomes Crypto.com as registered service provider, emerges as early adopter of MiCA regulations
Crypto.com, a Singapore-based crypto exchange platform, received a license to operate as a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) in Spain. The European Union (EU) recently made progress in its Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulation, and Spain has emerged as an early adopter.
BlockFi creditors closer to recover $300 million as SEC temporarily foregoes penalty
BlockFi, a bankrupt crypto lender once valued at $3 billion, is struggling to pay back its creditors. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) relinquished the $30 million penalty that the lender owes to the regulator, according to court filings filed on Thursday, paving the way for investors to recover their funds.
Binance motion against the SEC could instigate criminal prosecution, expert says
John Reed Stark, former attorney at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) enforcement division, said Friday that Binance’s legal motion against the SEC regarding “misleading” statements from the US financial regulator is a bad idea because it is likely to lay the ground for criminal prosecution.
