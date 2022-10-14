- Mastercard believes digital assets like cryptocurrencies and central bank digital currencies have the potential to transform the financial system.
- Mastercard is focused on crypto cards and this is the first area to expand and rollout crypto payment services.
- The American multinational card giant has outlined five areas where cryptocurrencies will become everyday payment methods.
Mastercard, one of the biggest financial institutions in the US, is keen on rolling out crypto payment services to include in users’ everyday lives. The US giant’s steps crypto payments are expected to drive mainstream adoption of digital assets.
Also read: Shiba Inu price: Will SHIB price double with 20 million daily token burn?
Mastercard sets eyes on mass adoption of crypto, metaverse and NFTs
Mastercard, an American multinational financial services corporation headquartered in the New York has identified five key crypto areas it is working on in order to “turn cryptocurrencies into an everyday way to pay.”
The ability to own and spend digital currencies could soon be as seamless as contactless card payments, said one executive of the company. On Wednesday, the firm announced that it has identified five different areas of work to drive everyday adoption and utility of crypto.
Raj Dhamodharan, executive vice president of Digital Asset and Blockchain Products & Digital Partnerships at Mastercard, was quoted as saying:
Digital assets like cryptocurrencies and central bank digital currencies [CBDCs] have the potential to transform the financial system’s infrastructure.
The first of the five key areas is crypto cards and Mastercard has already rolled out dozens of new crypto card programs in 2022. In collaboration with Gemini, Mastercard offers a credit card with crypto rewards for US-based users. In Europe, the world’s first physical crypto debit card made its debut and Argentinian users got a prepaid card through Mastercard’s partnership with Binance.
The second key area is services and the giant is a provider of cybersecurity, digital ID, advisory and open banking services to tens of thousands of financial institutions. The firm looks forward to adding support and services for crypto players and offer consulting dedicated to their practice.
Payments is the third area where Mastercard has partnered with a handful of top-tier crypto-focused companies, including Paxos, Circle, Evolve and Uphold to develop ways for people to quickly convert their crypto to fiat to make payments.
The fourth area of Mastercard’s plan is focused on crypto on the giant’s business networks and the plan is to introduce Mastercard-approved digital assets onto their networks.
Metaverse and NFTs are the fifth area in which Microsoft would roll out its partnerships and extend support for the ecosystem to grow. Dhamodharan said,
We’re [Mastercard] excited to prioritize these core areas to give people more access to the crypto ecosystem and help it keep innovating and growing.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Is this the start of BTC’s journey to $28,000?
Bitcoin price witnesses a massive surge in volatility after the release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Thursday. An initial drop in price is later taken over by buyers, resulting in a sharp move to the upside.
Ripple Price Prediction: Only one hurdle stands between XRP and $0.90
XRP price continues to remain strong relative to other altcoins despite the recent downturn. Regardless, the crypto markets seem to be shifting their bias to favoring bulls, so investors can expect Ripple to continue its ascent.
TRON price sets the stage for a 20% upswing after Justin Sun’s move on Huobi exchange
TRON price has been hovering inside a bearish setup that forecasts a massive crash. However, due to the latest developments, things are starting to flip bullish.
Blockchain games and Metaverse projects expected to raise $9.25 billion in 2022
The last two quarters have been full of surprises for the crypto community, with the third quarter in particular, being the most volatile.
Bitcoin: Crypto markets to experience one last sell-off
Bitcoin price has been in a steady consolidation for more than two weeks and shows no signs of directional bias. However, the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) announcement on October 7 could trigger a volatile episode for BTC that could resolve its range tightening and establish a directional bias.