Bitcoin Price Analysis: Three bearish factors that limit BTC/USD recovery in the short run

- BTC/USD locked in a tight range amid market indecision.
- A strong move above $6,300 is needed for the recovery to gain traction.
Bitcoin (BTC) has spend the recent 24 hours oscillating in a tight range. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $6,220, mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Sunday. The short-term trend remains bullish amid low volatility.
BTC/USD: Technical picture
BTC/USD has been locked in a tight range since the sell-off on Saturday morning. The first digital coin recovered from the recent low close to critical $6,000, but the upside momentum failed to gain traction. While the longer-term picture is still bullish, there are several factors that prevent Bitcoin from developing a sustainable recovery.
First, a way to the North is blocked by a strong resistance at $6,300. This area slowed down the recovery after the collapse to $3,386 in the middle of March and stopped the bulls on Saturday. Notably, according to the data, provided by Intotheblock, there are over 700,000 Bitcoin addresses that have their break-even point in the area from $6,170 to $6,350. This factor adds strengths to this resistance.
Second, the intraday RSI points downwards, which means that bearish sentiments are still predominant in the short-run.
Finally, a flattened out volatility slows down the market and indicates that traders need some time to decide on the next move. A tight consolidation during the weekend may also mean that we may witness sharp moves on Monday morning, on the opening of the traditional markets in Asia.
BTC/USD 30-min chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
