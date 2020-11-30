Bitcoin Price Analysis: Bulls meet resistance, bears on guard

- BTC/USD has started the week off with a bid, rallying near to 2% on the day so far.
- However, until the bulls have conquered the near term resistance, the downside is still a scenario worth preparing for.
In a follow on from last week's analysis, with relative content worth noting, the following is an update with the same bearish outlook on the daily and 4-hour time frame:
Daily chart
The daily chart has extended through a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement which makes the likelihood of a downside extension somewhat less likely.
However, a daily close below the resistance structure leaves the prospects of the downside more probable.
The correction, at least, has been slow and steady which is ideal.
4-hour chart
The price from here has some work to do, but all will be to play for on a break and close below the newly formed support structure.
On a restest of that structure, which would then be acting as resistance and expected to hold, bears can seek to place their entries for a high probability trade set-up targeting a lower low in a new bearish impulse.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
