Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD tumbles days to halving, is a reversal to $10,000 in the picture?

- Bitcoin price plummets to $8,105 just two days before the 2020 halving.
- Speculation regarding Bitcoin halving undeterred by the slum from $10,000.
- Bitcoin recovery to levels above $9,000 will help confirm the reversal trend to highs above $10,000.
Bitcoin price has pulled a shocking and devastating move against bullish investors following a dire free-fall from highs around $9,800 on Saturday to lows at $8,105 on Sunday. The largest cryptocurrency broke out past $10,100 earlier this week, confirming to investors that a halving-triggered rally is in the offing.
At the time of writing, BTC/USD is trading 9.42% lower on the day and valued at $8,641. It appears that the surge to levels above $10,000 was a perfect ingredient for a squeeze as the volume remained technically unsupported.
Bitcoin 2020 halving around the corner
The most-anticipated halving event takes place in two days. The impressive rally to high above $10,100 mid this week revealed the increased speculation in regard to the event. Predictions surrounding the impact of the halving process go to highs of $1 million in three to five years. PlanB, a crypto analyst, using the Stock-to-Flow model predicts Bitcoin rally above $80,000 by the end of 2021. Former hedge fund manager Mike Novogratz said this week that Bitcoin rally has just started and it has not even recorded yearly highs.
Bitcoin price technical analysis
The volatility in the cryptocurrency market is extremely high at the moment. However, from a technical perspective, Bitcoin’s downside is supported by the confluence formed by the 61.8% Fibonacci level and the 200-day SMA.
Buying interest managed to send Bitcoin above $8,600 following the drop. In other words, investors could be willing to buy low as they speculate more gains post-halving. Also, reclaiming the position above $9,000 will serve as confirmation for gains above $10,000. Apart from the support mentioned, other levels that are of interest to Bitcoin include $8,000, the 50-day SMA ($7,468), the 38.2% Fibo ($6,417) as well as $6,000.
BTC/USD price daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
