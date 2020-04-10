Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD trends in an upward channel but struggles to cross over SMA 50

BTC/USD encountered resistance at the SMA 50 curve and charted two consecutive bearish days. The price of the asset has fallen from $7,295 to $7,241.35 in the early hours of Friday. Despite bearish action, the price is still trending in an upwards channel formation . If the bears want to continue their momentum, they will need to break support at $6,949.16 and then $6,629.67 to fall below the channel formation. The 20-day Bollinger jaw is slowly expanding, indicating increasing price volatility . The RSI is trending horizontally around the 57.40 mark.

