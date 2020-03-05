Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD symmetrical triangle dilemma as price rockets past $9,000

- Bitcoin price is in a bullish zone above $9,000 but the symmetrical triangle dilemma still hovers.
- BTC/USD rising triangle hints that a reversal towards $8,600 and $8,400 is around the corner especially id $10,000 remains at bay.
Spot rate: $9,015
Relative change: 141
Percentage change: 1.8%
Trend: Strongly bullish
Volatility: High
BTC/USD weekly chart
Bitcoin is trading above a long term ascending trendline despite the retreats experience first in June 2019 and in February 2020. The price is trading at $9,019 and supported on the downside by the 50 SMA in the weekly range.
On the upside, $10,000 remains the coveted zone while a symmetrical triangle resistance makes the ultimate resistance. If the buyers are able to break above the triangle, a rally is likely to erupt on the accounts of increased volume, pulling Bitcoin towards the key resistance at $14,000.
On the contrary, broken symmetrical triangle support could be the end of the bulls, resulting in devastating losses to levels close to $4,000. The dilemma of symmetrical triangles require that traders and investors confirm a breakout before going all in.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
Bitcoin price bulls need to reclaim the support above $9,000 to strongly cement their position on the market. If the rising triangle resistance defeats their effort, there is a chance that BTC/USD could make a return trip to test $8,600 and $8,400 support levels.
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|8907.82
|Today Daily Change
|149.58
|Today Daily Change %
|1.71
|Today daily open
|8758.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|9368.66
|Daily SMA50
|9293.06
|Daily SMA100
|8359.31
|Daily SMA200
|8739.16
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|8847.13
|Previous Daily Low
|8669.02
|Previous Weekly High
|10027.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|8431.17
|Previous Monthly High
|10511.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|8431.17
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|8779.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|8737.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|8669.12
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|8580.01
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|8491.01
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|8847.24
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|8936.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|9025.36
