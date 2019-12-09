Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD recovery stalls, as hash rate trending higher

- BTC/USD has retreated from the recent high amid low trading activity
- Bitcoin's hash rate has recovered from the recent low.
After an initial recovery attempt on December 5-6, Bitcoin (BTC) entered a range-bound phase. The first digital coin has been next to paralyzed for the last three days. BTC/USD range is limited by $7,608 and $7,390 (December 7 high and low respectively). At the time of writing, BTC is changing hands at $7,475, mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Monday.
Hash rate on the recovery path
Notably, Bitcoin's hash rate has recovered from the recent low and dispelled some fears about miners capitulation ahead of halving event. The hash rate shows how many hashes per second bitcoin miners are performing. This indicator correlates with mining difficulty and dictates the computation power of the equipment used to mine the coins. The higher is the hash rate the more costly it is to discover the blocks.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin's hash rate is registered at 94 Th/s from 78 Th/s on November 26. The recent peak was reached at $114 Th/s on October 23.
Bitcoin's technical picture
On the daily chart, the initial support is created by psychological $7,400 reinforced by the middle line of the daily Bollinger Band. It is closely followed by $7,350. This barrier is created by 61.8% Fibo retracement for the move from $3,226 to $13924). Once it is broken, a psychological $7,000 will come into focus. Considering a layer of speculative buy orders, this area is likely to limit the downside for the time being.
On the upside, the initial resistance is created by December 7 high at $7,600. It is followed by the upper line of the daily Bollinger Band at $7,900 and psychological $8,000. Meanwhile, vital resistance awaits us on approach to $8,250. This area is strengthened by bu SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) daily. The coin has been trading below this area since November 13.
BTC/USD, the daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD recovery stalls, as hash rate trending higher
After an initial recovery attempt on December 5-6, Bitcoin (BTC) entered a range-bound phase. The first digital coin has been next to paralyzed for the last three days.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD reverses Sunday gains as Istanbul-inspired enthusiasm is over
ETH/USD has retreated from the recent high of $152.14 reached on Sunday, following the successful Istanbul upgrade.
LTC/USD price halved afte halving, hash rate dropped by 70%
Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.9 billion, has been one os the worst-performing coins of the month out of top-20.
Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD marinates the next rally targeting $300
Bitcoin Cash is turning bullish amid expanding volatility. The general trend is the market sideways. Trading activity over the weekend remained drab. BCH/USD bulls tried to push for recovery towards $220 but stalled at $216.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again
On the cryptocurrency market, regulators, governments and central bankers and other big names like that are inferior to whales when it comes to generating trends and price movements.