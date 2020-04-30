- Bitcoin price has entered a short-term correction after a strong rally to multi-months high.
- $9,000 serves as a strong barrier that attracts buyers at this stage.
BTC/USD topped at $9,476 during early Asian hours and retreated to $9,143 by press time. Despite the sell-off, the fist digital coin is still 16.5% higher from this time on Wednesday and 2.5% higher from the start of the day. A sustainable move above $9,000 has created a strong upside momentum that brought the price to the highest level since the end of February.
According to Intotheblock data, over 80% of the existing Bitcoin addresses are in a green zone now, which is also the highest level since February 16. The large transaction volume also catapulted to $13.6 billion, which is the highest since February 6.
BTC/USD: Technical picture
On the intraday charts, the technical indicators signal that BTC may be in for a short-term correction. The RSI has reversed to the downside from overbought territory. However, the dips to $9,000 are heavily bought, which means the overall bullish sentiments prevail. If the price moves below the above-said psychological barrier, reinforced by the upper boundary of the 4-hour Bollinger Band, the sell-off may continue towards $8,800. This local support is created by the middle line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band.
On the upside, the first resistance comes at $9,350 (the highest level of the current hour). Once it is cleared, the intraday high $9,476 will come back into focus. It is closely followed by a psychological $9,500 that may require several attempts before it is broken.
BTC/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
