Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC stalls the record-rally amid Elon Musk’s blow, doji on daily chart

- BTC/USD pauses its relentless rise on Sunday.
- Elon Musk’s tweet, Doji on the 1D chart challenge the bulls.
- Overbought RSI conditions also warrant caution for Bitcoin.
The buying interest around Bitcoin (BTC/USD) remains unabated this Sunday, although the flagship cryptocurrency struggles to recapture the $57,000 threshold.
The world’s most favorite digital asset refreshed life-time highs $57,545 on Saturday before tumbling nearly $3,500 on the tweet from the founder of Tesla Inc., Elon Musk.
Musk tweeted out that bitcoin prices “seem high” after BTC/USD’s market value crossed $1 trillion. His comment came in in a response to a user who said gold was better than both bitcoin and cash.
The price of Bitcoin staged a quick comeback from the Musk blow but the further recovery above the $57K mark remains elusive so far, as markets assess the recent surge in the world’s most traded digital asset.
"The Big Short" investor, Michael Burry, warned that governments might 'squash' bitcoin and gold to protect their currencies amid rising inflationary pressures, induced by the stimulus-driven post-pandemic economic recovery.
Meanwhile, in a Bloomberg interview on Friday, Binance Co-Founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao (aka “CZ”) explained why there is more potential upside to the price of Bitcoin.
Right now, we just passed the previous peak just by a little bit — It’s only 2.5x. Right now, the fundamentals are much much stronger than three years ago. We see a lot more users, a lot more institutions coming in… we see DeFi taking off taking off… there’s a a lot more activity now in this industry than three years ago…
And also from the user numbers, we see I believe the first time I talked with you guys on either in this channel. We were seeing all-time highs of 300,000 registered new register users per day and now with sustained above that peak sustained on a day-to-day basis.
BTC/USD: Contemplating the next move
BTC/USD: Daily chart
Bitcoin’s daily chart displays a classic doji candlestick formed on Saturday, which could be indicative of weakening bullish bias.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) has turned flat within the overbought territory, prompting a sense of caution for the BTC bulls.
The price of Bitcoin has returned to the green zone this Sunday, attempting a bounce around $56,500, as of writing.
However, the bullish momentum could regain traction only on an acceptance above the $57,000 level. Subsequently, the record highs above $57,500 could be retested.
To the downside, sellers need to find a foothold below Saturday’s low of $54,108 to extend their control, which could bring the $50K level back into play.
BTC/USD: Additional levels to watch
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|56409.77
|Today Daily Change
|475.59
|Today Daily Change %
|0.85
|Today daily open
|55934.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|45103.96
|Daily SMA50
|39004.36
|Daily SMA100
|29817.23
|Daily SMA200
|20826.77
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|57545.58
|Previous Daily Low
|54108.74
|Previous Weekly High
|56348.35
|Previous Weekly Low
|45855.52
|Previous Monthly High
|41987.21
|Previous Monthly Low
|27772
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|55421.61
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|56232.71
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|54180.09
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|52426
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|50743.26
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|57616.92
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|59299.67
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|61053.76
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcion (BTC/USD) tops $57,000, Elon Musk says price seems high
Bitcoin has been extending its upwards move over the weekend. After BTC/USD reached a market capitalization of $1 trillion, it has hit a new peak of $57,663, as quoted on Coinbase. Elon Musk, founder of Tesla has tweeted that prices of both BTC and Ethereum (ETH) "seem high."
The Graph looks north towards $3 amid healthy support levels
GRT/USD is trading in a narrow range so far this Sunday, consolidating Saturday’s good two-way businesses while holding above the $2 mark. The token trends in a symmetrical triangle on the 4H chart. The path of least resistance appears to the upside.
Ethereum consolidates before resuming the uptrend towards $2500
Ethereum bulls take a breather after crossing $2000 for the first time ever. The No. 2 coin confirms rising wedge breakout on the four-hour chart. The next leg up eyes $2369 target en route the $2500 mark.
Cardano Price Forecast: Negative RSI divergence signals caution for ADA bulls
Cardano (ADA/USD) hit the highest level on record at $1.1240 early Saturday, now holding the higher ground above $1.00 levels, as the investors digest the 14% rise during the last 24 hours.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.