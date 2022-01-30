Bitcoin makes a grand recovery this week, but the overall downtrend will keep investors worries

- Bitcoin price dipped further to the downside this week, another 15%,
- BTC price needs to provide a bullish weekly candle to set further upside.
- Upside potential could be limited by only 11% of gains as the downtrend is still in place.
Bitcoin (BTC) price was just inches away from slipping further away below as investors mulled over several economic, central bank and geopolitical issues. With that, BTC price dipped towards $32,650 and was just inches away from sliding in a perfect fade-in zone where bulls would be able to scope up large chunks of Bitcoin at historical discounts. But going into the close on Friday, the Nasdaq rallied sharply, and with that, Bitcoin price looks to be set for next week to at least test the downtrend barrier.
Bitcoin bulls could get optimistic, but the positive sentiment is thin
Bitcoin price was gaining much media attention at the beginning of this week as global markets were on the back foot. In general, cryptocurrencies were on the chopping block in a significant portfolio reshuffle. Price action in BTC dipped towards $32,650 and saw bulls turning the tide as Bitcoin price traded further into the trading week. Investors could shrug off the negative sentiment, and Bitcoin profited from that turn to erase some occurred losses.
BTC price will attempt to close above $38,073 going into Sunday evening, setting the stage for a return towards $40,000 and somewhere next week, $40,750 could be reached. With that, the red descending trend line from November will come into play and will need all stars aligned for bulls to break it. If market sentiment and bulls lack firm conviction, a failed test could offer a perfect bull trap and entry for bears to push price-action back to $32,650.
BTC/USD weekly chart
Global market data could keep investors mulling once again as the risk is arising that the global economy is set for rather stagflation than a reflation trade, where inflation will drag on growth and investors will look for safe havens and defensive stocks. That would spell negative news for Bitcoin as cryptocurrencies are more on the risk-end of the spectrum. With bulls pulling their funds, expect a return to $32,650 and danger of slipping further in the danger zone towards $32,050, trading in that fade-in zone as the last line of defense and window of entry for bulls, as bears will otherwise attempt to breach $30,000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Largest DeFi exploit of 2022 wipes out $80 million from Qubit's Ethereum-BSC bridge
Ethereum-BSC bridge of Qubit Finance suffered a hack to the tune of $80 million in the largest DeFi exploit of 2022. Hackers exploited the "deposit" function to steal cryptocurrencies from Qubit Finance.
Decentraland bulls go against the bearish trend, targeting $2.60
Decentraland (MANA) price has been on the front foot in a challenging market environment. MANA bulls look ready to eke out 28% of gains for this week after the price lifted from the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and is now set to pop and stay above the monthly S1 support level.
Charles Hoskinson awaits launch of Vaccuumlabs DEX on the Cardano network
Cardano network activity hit a peak with a spike in transactions on the network. Charles Hoskinson, the CEO of IOHK, is awaiting the launch of Vaccuumlab's DEX on the Cardano network.
Why Bitcoin has entered a new bear market
Bitcoin price has tumbled to a multi-month low below $33,000, as the leading cryptocurrency loses 50% of its value from its all-time high in November 2021. This marks the second-worst sell-off since the bear market that spanned from 2018 to 2020.
Bitcoin: Federal Reserve cannot tame BTC’s uptrend
Bitcoin experienced some significant losses over the past few weeks, with a more dramatic drop occurring this week after the Fed’s decision was announced. As losses have extended and Bitcoin has entered into the $30,000 zone, concerns regarding BTC being in a bear market have increased.