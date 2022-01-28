- Bitcoin price action is exposed to risk-off sentiment as more professional money is invested to Bitcoin.
- The underlying strength of Bitcoin as an asset remains strong – it is still the best performing financial instrument of the past 11 years.
- Bear markets are difficult to quantify in cryptocurrencies – standard metrics used in other markets don’t apply.
Bitcoin price has experienced some significant losses over the past few weeks, with a more dramatic drop occurring this week after the Federal Reserve’s decision was announced. As losses have extended and Bitcoin has entered into the $30,000 zone, concerns regarding Bitcoin being in a bear market have increased.
Bitcoin price action question: what is a bear market for Bitcoin?
If the same gauges to measure a bear market in the stock market were used in the cryptocurrency market, bear markets would happen on a nearly bi-weekly basis. Any drop of 20% or more from the all-time high is considered a bear market for equity markets. For Bitcoin, a 20% drop is not even a normal pullback; it’s a normal swing range.
A look at the past three bear markets show the following results in time and price (weekly charts):
June 17, 2011 – May 25, 2012: 350 days in length, the max loss was 93.8%.
November 29, 2013 – May 1, 2015 – 462 days in length, the max loss was 92.6%.
December 22, 2017 – March 1, 2019 – 427 days in length, the max loss was 84%.
BTC/USD Weekly Chart
Compare and contrast the three primary bear markets against the corrections that Bitcoin faces in an uptrend:
BTC/USD Weekly Chart
While the average pullback Bitcoin can experience can range between 30 – 40%, flash-crashes and short, sharp corrective moves over 50% occur, albeit rarely. So how is a bear market measured in cryptocurrencies when retracements are so sharp and volatile? The answer is time and sentiment.
Is investor sentiment the same or worse than December 2018 or March 2020?
An excellent breakdown of Bitcoin’s current sentiment utilizing detailed on-chain metrics such as Realized-To-Liveliness (RTRO) and Market-Value-To-Realized-Value-Z-Scored (MVRV-Z) was recently completed by FXStreet’s Sarah Tran. On-chain metrics show many reasons to suggest that Bitcoin is either in a bear market or could begin one soon.
From a technical analysis perspective, Bitcoin’s oscillators on the weekly chart certainly help to confirm the negative sentiment:
- The Optex Bands oscillator is now in severely oversold territory, a condition seen only three times, first in October 2018 and again as recently as July 2021. It is worth noting that the Optex Bands low in July 2021 preceded the rally from $31,000 to nearly $69,000.
- The Composite Index is trading at the same level as the December 2018 – January 2019 lows, the September 2015 lows, and June – July 2021 lows.
- The Relative Strength Index has moved to lows not seen since the Covid-crash lows in March 2020 and January – February 2019.
From a price action perspective, the negative sentiment can also be measured. Bitcoin has fallen below the Ichimoku Cloud and threatens to close below the weekly Cloud for the first time since the Covid-crash in March 2020.
BTC/USD Weekly Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Chart
Additionally, a Spike Pattern is present on Bitcoin’s $2,000/3-box reversal Point and Figure chart. If there was a visual that screamed ‘Oversold,’ – it would be the Spike Pattern now present on this Point and Figure chart.
BTC/US $2,000/3-box Reversal Point and Figure Chart
A Spike Pattern is any column of fifteen or more Xs or Os. Spike Patterns are the definition of excess and extremely overdone price action. That means that Bitcoin has moved over $34,000 lower on this Point and Figure chart without a single reversal column appearing – that is an astounding bearish achievement and one for the history books.
Verdict: Bitcoin is not in a bear market – yet
With Bitcoin’s on-chain, fundamental, and technical analysis metrics pointing to extremes, which direction will Bitcoin move? Much will be dependent on how Bitcoin price closes the weekly candlestick. If it closes below the weekly Ichimoku Cloud, a flash-crash toward the $25,000 value area is in play.
However, a bullish reversal is highly probable because of how oversold and extended the market already is. If an upcoming rally does occur, it will be the critical test of whether Bitcoin is in a bear market or not. A return to test the $48,000 to $50,000 shows early signs of developing.
If bulls cannot sustain a move above the $48,000 - $50,000 price range in the near future, then the market will most certainly be primed for a genuine and extended bear market.
If Bitcoin has a weekly candlestick close below the weekly Cloud, then the probability of a move to test $48,000 - $50,000 becomes increasingly complex - perhaps temporarily insurmountable - as new all-time lows will print across Bitcoin’s oscillators, creating a sort of ‘price discovery’ mode of their own.
But in the interim, not the Federal Reserve, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell, or President Biden are likely to have any meaningful halt on Bitcoin’s broader uptrend and growth.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Largest DeFi exploit of 2022 wipes out $80 million from Qubit's Ethereum-BSC bridge
Ethereum-BSC bridge of Qubit Finance suffered a hack to the tune of $80 million in the largest DeFi exploit of 2022. Hackers exploited the "deposit" function to steal cryptocurrencies from Qubit Finance.
Decentraland bulls go against the bearish trend, targeting $2.60
Decentraland (MANA) price has been on the front foot in a challenging market environment. MANA bulls look ready to eke out 28% of gains for this week after the price lifted from the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and is now set to pop and stay above the monthly S1 support level.
Charles Hoskinson awaits launch of Vaccuumlabs DEX on the Cardano network
Cardano network activity hit a peak with a spike in transactions on the network. Charles Hoskinson, the CEO of IOHK, is awaiting the launch of Vaccuumlab's DEX on the Cardano network.
Why Bitcoin has entered a new bear market
Bitcoin price has tumbled to a multi-month low below $33,000, as the leading cryptocurrency loses 50% of its value from its all-time high in November 2021. This marks the second-worst sell-off since the bear market that spanned from 2018 to 2020.
Bitcoin: BTC may capitulate to $30,000
Bitcoin price has dropped considerably over the last three weeks. The recent downswing has made things worse for BTC and hints that a steep correction could be on its way.