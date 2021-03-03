Bitcoin
In the crypto world, we are seeing momentum coming back for Bitcoin. There is no doubt that sentiment is strong among investors and traders who firmly believe but institutions I have no other choice but to join the party. This is despite the fact that we had some serious warnings from the upcoming head of the SEC, Gary Gensler. the fact is that there is a strong need two eradicate all the sham projects from the crypto arena. Bitcoin certainly does not belong to that equation. Yes, it is a very volatile asset, but so are many other stocks these days that have adopted the same sort of volatility that we experienced previously for Bitcoin. If Goldman Sachs launches its trading desk for cryptos, it will be the most significant news since Tesla.
In terms of technical analysis, Bitcoin price has crossed above the 50-day simple moving average on the four-hour timeframe, and the only challenge it is likely to face is the 100-day simple moving average. The near-term resistance is at 50,299, and the moment the price crosses above this particular price level, we are likely to see Bitcoin price marching towards the all-time high. From there onwards, it will be a journey towards the 70,000 price level.
THE ABOVE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND NOT TO BE CONSTRUED AS SPECIFIC TRADING ADVICE. RESPONSIBILITY FOR TRADE DECISIONS IS SOLELY WITH THE READER
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP looks north as weekly chart shows bull cross
XRP/USD picks up bids near $0.4350 while trying to reverse the previous day’s losses during early Wednesday. In doing so, the altcoin also stays indecisive after the two consecutive weeks of losses.
BAND Protocol Price Prediction: BAND poised for a 35% drop
Band Protocol price ended its two-month-long consolidation inside an ascending parallel channel on February 25. Now, the leftover bullish momentum is trying to push BAND higher but to no avail.
Ethereum faces uphill battle but bulls can stay hopeful above $1,300
ETH/USD nurses the previous day’s losses, the heaviest in a week, while picking up bids to $1,490 amid initial Wednesday. In doing so, the altcoin portrays a bounce inside a bearish chart pattern. Five-week-old horizontal area ...
Dogecoin price is on the verge of a significant 27% breakout
CoinFlip, one of the largest Bitcoin and cryptocurrency ATMs provider in the world has announced the support of Dogecoin across its 1,800 locations. Users can currently utilize the discount code 'DOGE' ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.