Bitcoin is more popular than Donald Trump and Tesla - Google Trends

Bitcoin is h=gaining popularity in Google again.

The growth of search queries often coincides with the price recovery.

The cryptocurrencies are hot again, according to the latest Google Trends data. Thus, in May, the number of searches for the keyword "Bitcoin" increased significantly and surpassed the figures for the first four months of the year.

Nigeria, South Africa and Gana are the countries with the highest search traffic for Bitcoin. They are followed by Austria and the Netherlands.

Notably, in May, Bitcoin turned out to be more popular than the president of the United States Donald Trump, Tesla company or the Internet star Kim Kardashian.

It is also worth noting that the number of search requests in May is comparable to the levels registered before Bitcoin's initiated its stellar growth towards the historical maximum at the end of 2017 as well as during its growth in 2013.

The interest in Ethereum is also in the rise. Thus, analysts from ConsenSys compared search queries for Ethereum and such keywords as "Climate changes," "Jeff Bezos" and "Lionel Messi." Ethereum was leading the pack in autumn 2018; however, the triumph was short-lived as the coin gave way to the "its rivals."

It is worth noting that the number of search queries usually grow together with the price. In May the first digital currency gained over 30% of its value and hit the area above $9,000. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $7,719.

