Bitcoin investors are cashing out, dampening BTC uptrend

- Bitcoin hits largest single-hour spike in total unique addresses interacting on the BTC network since July 4, 2021.
- The leading cryptocurrency is rangebound between $45,000 and $48,000.
- Analysts expect BTC to face resistance on its run to all-time high.
- In the sixth consecutive week of outflows from crypto funds, investors withdrew $22 million.
- The overall BTC trading volume may drop.
Bitcoin’s price rally led the crypto market’s total capitalization to $2 trillion for the first time since mid-May. Experts suggest that BTC is due for a correction and its rally is likely to pause.
BTC price correction likely to interrupt rally to $51,000
Earlier today, Bitcoin recorded the most significant spike in unique daily addresses since July 4, 2021. The spike came despite BTC’s rangebound price action at the start of the week. An increase in activity signals market optimism after months of neutral or bearish outlook since the mid-June price drop below $40,000.
Unique address activity on the BTC network
BTC price settled between $45,000 and $48,000. This encouraged traders to anticipate another run toward the April all-time high of $64,804. A key indicator of bullish sentiment among investors is the Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index.
At the time of writing, the index is in the “Greedy Territory” with a score of 72. It is yet to hit “Extreme Greed,” representing mass euphoria, and will likely turn into price consolidation for BTC.
Despite week-long “Greed” on the trader sentiment index, investors have pulled $22 million from crypto funds. Last week marks the sixth consecutive outflow in the longest streak since January 2018, according to a Coinshares report. Fund outflows generally occur when the overall trading volume is low.
The current trade volume ($378.76 million) is at November 2020 levels and less than half of the volume recorded in June. The number is increasing steadily. The slow increase faces resistance, as the short-term momentum behind the supply squeeze rally fades.
Bitcoin exchange trade volume
A drop in Bitcoin reserves on exchanges was termed a “supply shock” by Will Clemente, an independent Bitcoin analyst. According to experts, a reduction in supply coupled with rising demand triggered a BTC price rally.
The cryptocurrency trader and analyst behind the Twitter handle @rektcapital analyzed the current BTC setup in his tweet:
#BTC performs a Daily close above the Ascending Triangle top but is again slinking below black— Rekt Capital (@rektcapital) August 15, 2021
Can $BTC slink back above black before the Daily close?
At this stage though, more important is the Weekly Close (i.e. above $45200 likely sustains bullish momentum)#Crypto #Bitcoin https://t.co/lt8ilejCTi pic.twitter.com/Qc6kjZ80Ks
Bitcoin is trading close to the $45,000 level, and analysts at FXStreet have predicted that BTC price is due for a correction before it hits the target of $51,000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Chainlink adoption takes another step forward as LINK price eyes 20% upswing
Chainlink price has been on a steady uptrend but faced selling pressure as it approached a stiff resistance level on August 16. While a minor retracement might arrive shortly, LINK looks bullish and ready to conquer the immediate barrier.
Terra Virtua migrates from ETH to Polygon to reduce energy consumption by over 99%
Terra Virtua has made the decision to move from the Ethereum blockchain to Polygon, citing sustainability as the main factor. The switch to Polygon may reduce the energy consumption of producing one NFT by 99%.
Axie Infinity protocol revenue continues to beat Ethereum
Axie Infinity price is coiling up after setting up a new all-time high on August 11. The consolidation could lead to a 20% move that pushes it into a price discovery phase or lead to a retracement to stable support barriers.
Fitch warns El Salvador Bitcoin law could pose significant risks to financial sector
Fitch Ratings highlighted that there are certain risks associated with the El Salvador Bitcoin legislation. The credit rating agency suggested that firms would either need to hold their BTC or quickly sell the digital asset to avoid price risk.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.