Bitcoin trades at $67,383, on Sunday, sustaining above key support at $65,000.

Bitcoin extends gains in response to Trump’s speech

Donald Trump’s speech at The Bitcoin conference in Nashville touched on few major points:

Trump said Securities & Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler will be fired a new Chair will replace him.

US Government will create a strategic national Bitcoin stockpile.

The US will keep 100% of the Bitcoin it owns.

Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies will rally in response to his pro-crypto stance.

Trump told the attendees to never sell their Bitcoin and it is likely that BTC market capitalization crosses Gold.

Ross Ulbricht who is serving a life imprisonment for creating the darknet website Silk Road will be freed.

US will emerge as the crypto capital of the world.

Trump promised voters that the anti-crypto stance of the Kamala-Biden government will end and the crusade on crypto will end.

Trump promises to "fire Gary Gensler" on day 1.



Bitcoin rallied closer to $70,000 prior to a correction

Bitcoin is currently in an upward trend, forming higher highs and higher lows. The asset rallied closer to the $70,000 resistance level, on Saturday. Bitcoin hit a peak of $69,399 on Binance, likely catalyzed by the bullish stance of US Presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Bitcoin could extend gains by nearly 10% and hit its all-time high of $73,777. The asset would face resistance at the Fair Value Gap (FVG) that extends from $69,582 to $70,117, as seen in the BTC/USDT daily chart.

BTC/USDT daily chart

Bitcoin could find support at $63,631, the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from the all-time high to July 5 low of $53,485.