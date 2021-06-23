Bitcoin (BTC) returned above the $30,000 level on Tuesday after a volatile trading session. Buyers quickly stepped in as oversold conditions appeared on intraday charts. The next level of resistance is seen around $36,000 which could limit further upside.
The world’s largest cryptocurrency was trading around $34,000 at press time and is up 9% over the past 24-hours.
Bitcoin four-hour chart shows support and resistance levels with RSI.
Source: TradingView
-
The near 10% price drop on Tuesday was typical of a shakeout, which signals a period of market turmoil when sellers capitulate.
-
Bitcoin’s two-month downtrend appears exhausted after the relative strength index (RSI) on the daily chart registered a higher low. This means buyers could remain active towards upper resistance levels.
-
The RSI on the four-hour chart is not yet overbought, although bitcoin is still below the 100-period moving average, suggesting resistance could be found at $36,000.
-
Stronger resistance is seen at $40,000 which is near the upper bound of a month-long range.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Three reasons why SafeMoon price might rally 60% soon
SafeMoon price has experienced a massive sell-off since June 15 as it deviated below its previous range low established on May 23. However, this deviation is likely to revert to the mean, providing an excellent opportunity for an uptrend.
Ethereum targets $2,400 before facing next hurdles
Ethereum price made a lower low on June 22, plunging below the $1,732 mark recorded amid the May market crash. While ETH price action followed the leading cryptocurrency as it faced recent negative news headlines, including China’s ban on digital assets, the second-largest crypto is heading for a swift recovery.
Bitcoin price to rebound, but BTC has not reached a market bottom yet
BTC price dips below $30,000 for the first correction this month. Chinese regulations are panicking crypto investors with mining bans. Stock markets push higher, leading to the potential return of risk sentiment for continued BTC buys.
Dogecoin comeback might propel it up by 26%
Dogecoin price slid below the May 19 range low to create a new bottom as the entire cryptocurrency market underwent a sell-off. Although DOGE has rallied considerably since setting up the recent swing low, more gains seem to be on the horizon.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.