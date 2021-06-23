Bitcoin (BTC) returned above the $30,000 level on Tuesday after a volatile trading session. Buyers quickly stepped in as oversold conditions appeared on intraday charts. The next level of resistance is seen around $36,000 which could limit further upside.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency was trading around $34,000 at press time and is up 9% over the past 24-hours.

Bitcoin four-hour chart shows support and resistance levels with RSI.

Source: TradingView