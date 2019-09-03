Bitcoin faketoshi lied again: Craig Wright to challenge Magistrate Reinhardt's ruling in billion-dollar case

A Florida state judged ruled that Wright hands over 50% of all BTC holdings mined before 2014 including the IPs.
Citing Hurrican Dorian, Wright’s legal team is seeking a 14-day extension to submit their arguments to the judge.
The controversial Craig Wright never accepts defeat even by the law. A ruling read out by Judge Reinhart in the state of Florida demanded that Wright gives up 50% of all the BTC holdings mined prior to 2014 including all the intellectual property (IP) related to the Kleiman estate.
In an interview following the ruling Wright hinted that he has no problem handing over half of the billion-dollar fortune. However, it appears that he has reconsidered and he is looking forward to challenging the court’s ruling vehemently. His legal counsel in Florida in its latest filing requested for an extension to properly prepare citing challenges brought by the incoming Hurricane Dorian.
On August 27, 2019 the judge’s ruling read in part:
“Any bitcoin mined by Wright prior to David Kleiman’s death (the partnership’s bitcoin) was the property of the partnership when mined. Plaintiffs presently retain an ownership interest in the partnership’s bitcoin and any assets traceable to them.”
The legal team has moved to file a document 278 that asks for “Extension of Time” to allow them to file a motion challenging Magistrate Reinhart’s August 27 order. The extension filing outlines that “Wright does not concede that Magistrate Reinhardt had the power to enter the order that he did.” The legal team needs at least 14 days to submit their argument to the court.
The legal team representing Wright Rivero Mestre LLP explained that:
“Dr. Wright submits that it is crucial that his attorneys have sufficient time to submit his challenge. The testimony and evidence submitted in the two days of evidentiary hearings are voluminous, the facts and legal issues are extremely complex, and the sanctions issued by Magistrate Reinhart go to the heart of the case and the defendant’s ability to defend against the billion-dollar claims lodged against him.”
The crypto space has been abuzz with most people agreeing with the court’s ruling. As long as Wright entered into a 50/50 partnership with Kleiman, it means he has not right over 50% belong to his late partner.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD crosses $10,000 but faces heavy resistance levels
Bitcoin had a monumental day this Monday. The bulls rallied together and spiked the price from $9,773 to $10,390.30 this Monday. The price has gone down a bit to $10,354 in the early hours of Tuesday. The hourly breakdown shows that ...
Litecoin market overview: LTC/USD rising wedge pattern in the offing
Litecoin price action has not been drastic in the past few days. The buyers have been careful in quest to regain control lest they spook the bears who recently sent the price in a spiral hitting levels at the beginning of April’s rally.
BCH/USD: Bitcoin Cash breaks long term trendline from the on 4-hour chart
Bitcoin Cash is trading 4.4% higher today as general crypto sentiment carries all the major cryptocurrencies higher. The 4-hour timeframe has a trendline originating on 26th June, with a downtrend that spanned a full two months.
Ethereum market update: ETH/USD still held hostage by trendline resistance
Ethereum reacted in tandem with the cryptocurrency market towards the close of the session on Monday. Cryptocurrencies across the board revamped their uptrend impressively. All of the top three cryptos Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple came out of the ‘crypt’ and ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls get ready to buy the dip
This week was a bit disappointing for Bitcoin bulls as the first cryptocurrency failed to regain $11,000, slipped below $10,000 and came close to $9,000 handle.