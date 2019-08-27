Controversial Craig Wright could crush Bitcoin price: Claims he is a $6 billion whale

- Craig to lose half of his Bitcoin holdings and the “intellectual property (IP) rights to the estate of David Kleiman.”
- Craig believes Kleiman will dump $2 billion worth of BTC.
Craig Wright the man behind the development of Bitcoin SV and the self-proclaimed Satoshi Nakamoto was dealt a blow by the Florida District Court. The judge at the court gave an order that will Wright say goodbye to half of all his Bitcoin holdings as well as the “intellectual property (IP) rights to the estate of David Kleiman.”
The ruling made on Monday by Judge Bruce Reinhart of Southern District of Florida court was on a case filed by Kleiman. The ruling demands that Wright gives up the IP rights connected to Bitcoin’s software in his possession before December 31st, 2013. According to Finance Magnates:
“The estate of Wright’s late business partner, David Kleiman, filed a lawsuit in February 2018 over claims that Wright misappropriated a potentially $10 billion fortune. The allegations concern the ownership of between 550,000 and 1.1 million bitcoins, which the two business partners mined together, as well as the intellectual property rights of various blockchain technologies.”
Craig believes that if Kleiman does not have the money to pay estate tax to Florida, he will have to dump $2 billion worth of BTC on the market. He, however, if he wanted to tumble Bitcoin the last 10 years he would have done so but he didn’t.
“Trust me. Everyone makes me look like a mean asshole. I might have been a prick, but I was the prick who was withholding. I could have tanked the market anytime in the last 10 years and ran away laughing. I didn’t,” Craig said in an interview with Modern Consensus.
