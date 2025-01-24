Bitcoin eyes return above $109,000, unpacking the effect of Donald Trump’s first week on crypto

- Bitcoin crosses $107,000 on Friday, eyes return to all-time high above $109,000.
- US President Trump made pro-crypto appointments, launched a Solana token and ordered a crypto working group to draft regulations.
- Reuters report reveals despite Bitcoin’s break above the $100,000 milestone and Trump’s pro-crypto stance, some large investors are unsure.
Bitcoin (BTC) rallies past the $107,000 level on Friday while traders remain hopeful of a retest of the token’s all-time high. United States (US) President Donald Trump took several pro-crypto actions in his first week back in the Oval Office.
Trump picked winners and losers with his meme token launch, made key appointments, chose Securities and Exchange Commissioner (SEC) Hester Peirce as head of a committee in charge of drafting crypto regulation and appointed pro-crypto Mark Uyeda as SEC Chair.
Bitcoin traders rejoice as crypto President takes charge
Bitcoin hit a new all-time high above $109,000 on the day of President Donald Trump’s inauguration. The optimism surrounding Trump’s inauguration fizzled out with no comments or executive orders on crypto during his first two days back in the Oval Office.
While crypto may have slipped Trump’s mind during his inauguration speech and the slew of executive orders he signed in the first two days, crypto traders remained hopeful as the President commented on the launch of his Solana-based meme token Official Trump (TRUMP), and the subsequent profits generated, referring to the latter as “peanuts.”
Following President Trump’s executive order to promote the growth of digital technologies in the US and a working group on the national Bitcoin stockpile, analysts on X unpacked the details and made three key observations:
- A strategic Bitcoin reserve set to be built by the US is not priced in yet, and it fuels a bullish narrative for the largest cryptocurrency.
- Traders should watch developments in Senator Cynthia Lummis’ bill closely for a timeline and expected price impact of building a national BTC stockpile.
- Following Trump’s comments, the analyst behind the X handle @MacroScope17 has set a $1 million per Bitcoin target for the token.
After Trump’s executive order on Thursday, here are some quick comments on the BTC strategic reserve and what to watch for next. This includes a price prediction.— MacroScope (@MacroScope17) January 24, 2025
1. As a DC observer since the 1970s, I don’t think I’ve seen a political movement coalesce and get momentum like…
President Trump likely crowned Solana the winner in the war between Ether and SOL through his meme token launch. Several on-chain metrics on Santiment show spikes in Solana’s user activity, volume, whale transactions, and open interest, following the launch of Trump’s TRUMP and first lady Melania’s meme token MELANIA, on the SOL blockchain.
Even as the stablecoin supply held by large wallet investors is in a downtrend, a spike was recorded this week, representing the demand for SOL and crypto tokens among whales. This coincides with above-average trade volume and activity in Solana, recorded in the Santiment chart below.
On-chain analysis of Solana | Source: Santiment
Why large investors at Davos are unimpressed with Trump’s Bitcoin strategy
A Reuters report published on Friday, analyzes why large investors would still prefer to remain on the sidelines, even as Trump promotes pro-crypto policy, regulation and takes measures to build a national BTC stockpile.
The US President’s address failed to convince Guggenheim Partners, headquartered in New York and Chicago. Anne Walsh, the company’s chief investment officer, told Reuters: "I am not an advocate, nor a critic... it is not what it was supposed to be, which was an alternative to banking."
The firm manages over $335 billion and has yet to invest in crypto. “To me, what crypto really correlates to is Nasdaq - it's a risk-on appetite indicator to me,” she added.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC holdings of large investors surges as Trump takes the Oval Office
Bitcoin trades in the green and hovers above $105,000 on Friday after hitting a new all-time high of $109,588 on Monday. CryptoQuant’s weekly report highlights that the demand for BTC from large investors surges as US President Donald Trump takes the Oval Office.
Dogelon Mars pumps more than 85%, whales dump 128 billion coins and realize a profit
Dogelon Mars price continues its rally on Friday after rallying more than 18% this week. On-chain data shows that ELON whale wallets realized profits during the recent surge. The technical outlook suggests a rally continuation of the dog-theme meme coin, targeting double-digit gains ahead.
XRP lose steam, risks 20% decline despite Donald Trump's presidential executive order
XRP investors realized over $500 million in profits in the past 48 hours. Short-term holders are responsible for most of the selling activity following CME's clarification on XRP futures. XRP could decline nearly 20% to $2.62 as bulls show signs of exhaustion.
Crypto market outlook 2025: PayFI report highlights AI and Memecoins as key sectors to watch
The global cryptocurrency market was sent agog this week as US President Donald Trump’s inauguration triggered a flurry of bullish catalysts. As traders navigate the volatile market trends, a Foresight ventures’ market outlook report shows key sectors to watch in the weeks ahead.
Bitcoin: BTC holdings of large investors surges as Trump takes the Oval Office
Bitcoin (BTC) trades in the green and hovers above $105,000 on Friday after hitting a new all-time high of $109,588 on Monday. CryptoQuant’s weekly report highlights that the demand for BTC from large investors surges as US President Donald Trump takes the Oval Office.
Trusted Broker Reviews for Smarter Trading
VERIFIED Discover in-depth reviews of reliable brokers. Compare features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the perfect fit for your trading style, from CFDs to Forex pairs like EUR/USD and Gold.