Iconic Funds, a German investment-product provider, is listing a bitcoin (BTC, +2.48%) exchange-traded product (ETP) on Deutsche Boerse’s Xetra market.
-
The ETP will begin trading under the ticker “XBTI” on Wednesday with a total expense ratio of 0.95%.
-
The product is structured as a traditional ETP and aims to remove the technical complications of investing in and holding bitcoin for investors, the Frankfurt-based firm said.
-
Each fully bitcoin-collateralized note of the ETP represents a claim on a specified amount of bitcoin.
-
Several crypto ETPs already trade on the Xetra platform, with the most recent launched by 21Shares and asset manager WisdomTree.
-
Iconic Funds said it is also exploring listings for XBTI outside Germany.
