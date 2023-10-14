Bitcoin, Ethereum worth $1.8 million stolen in a phishing incident on a fake search website

- A user was phished by a fake imtoken url on a search website, losing Bitcoin and Ethereum worth $1.8 million.
- The suspected attacker address 34uE...PjNm received approximately 63 BTC ($1.69 million) from the victim address 3Hnx...8CZN transferred on October 13.
- As phishing attacks become more sophisticated, investors should be careful when searching for phishing links on websites.
Phishing has become a tempestuous topic in the cryptocurrency industry, with numerous reports of attacks on different ecosystems. Seemingly, the issue’s prevalence has gotten so severe that users are now searching for phishing links online, possibly to crosscheck related stories.
Also Read:Ethereum price: Frog Nation ex-CFO 0xSifu longs ETH with a position size of more than $20 million
Bitcoin and Ethereum worth $1.8 million stolen
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) the two leading cryptocurrencies on metrics of market capitalization were involved in a phishing incident on October 13, after a holder searched for a fake imToken url on a fake website.
Investors should be careful when searching for phishing links on websites. A user was phished by a fake imtoken website on a search website, and BTC and ETH worth US$1.8 million were phished. 3Hnx...8CZN transferred approximately 63 BTC ($1.69 million) to the suspected attacker…— Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) October 14, 2023
The fake imtoken website swindled Bitcoin and Ether worth $1.8 million from the user’s address (3Hnx...8CZN), sending 63 BTC tokens worth approximately $1.69 million to another address (34uE...PjNm), likely their own, Arkham Intelligence, a powerful tool for deanonymizing the blockchain shows the transaction history.
Arkham Intelligence
With phishing attacks becoming increasingly sophisticated, it is imperative that users remain vigilant when URLs are concerned. This is especially when financial transactions or sensitive information is concerned. Using trusted sources is critical with a double emphasis on never clicking on suspicious links.
Barely done with the first half of October and almost five ecosystems have fallen victim to exploits. After the attack on Balancer V2 pools in August and a subsequent exploit on the same network’s frontend on September 20, revelations that many crypto enterprises are vulnerable to subdomain/domain hijacking made headlines, citing Doman Name System (DNS) attacks. Galxe, a web3 community platform was also attacked on October 6.
As of October 10, up to 11 Binance accounts had lost almost $450,000 to scammers within a two-week span following phishing attacks, according to Hong Kong police reports, which urged investors to trade using licensed cryptocurrency exchange platforms in the region for better protection.
Before this report, FXStreet also reported an attack on the Beluga Protocol, with the decentralized exchange, which operates as a multichain stableswap to facilitate cross-chain swaps, losing almost 110 ETH, worth almost $170,000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Turn off Solana and win $400,000 - Solana Foundation executive announces offer
Solana has been touted as an Ethereum killer, but as with every blockchain in the crypto market, the network does not come without its fair share of issues. While many who get hacked or exploited deal with the issues after the fact, Solana intends to get a step ahead by making a very lucrative offer to white hat hackers.
Grayscale vs. SEC deadline: Commission faces a midnight Friday deadline to challenge August 29 loss
Grayscale Investments secured a resounding victory in its longstanding case against the US Securities and Exchange Commission in late August. The lawsuit started in October after the firm approached the D.C. Circuit Court pushing to have its Bitcoin Trust converted to an Exchange-traded fund.
Loom Network price hits strong weekly resistance after 32% surge as LOOM ranks high on Korea’s Upbit
Loom Network token is highly bullish, passing as a rather lucrative investment for scalping traders, buying and selling the asset within a short period to make small profits.
Voyager founder charged by CFTC for fraud and by FTC for misleading investors that lost $1 billion
Voyager was among the first crypto companies to collapse and file for bankruptcy in 2022. While the platform has been making efforts to return its customers' assets since then, it looks like the regulatory bodies are not willing to be patient.
Bitcoin: Can BTC bears challenge crypto’s 2023 bull rally?
Bitcoin (BTC) price is at a critical juncture in the weekly time frame, where bulls and bears are battling for control. However, a multi-time-frame analysis shows that BTC is bullish daily and is likely to rally higher.