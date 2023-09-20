Share:

Balancer, an Ethereum-based decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol has indicated that its frontend is under attack.

While not much is known for now, on-chain detective ZachXBT says that a bad actor is stealing funds from the protocol and sending them to this address, associated with 'Angel Drainer'.

Approximately $238,125 has been stolen as of the time of this publishing, with reports that it is either a BGP or DNS attack.

The bad actors have hijacked the Balancer domain (Balancer.fi), prompting users to approve a malicious contract that will drain their wallets.

One user says:

If you open the website it asks you to change the chain, where you hold the most amount of money. After that scam transaction is sent, after confirmation money is gone!

Balancer domain attacked

While Balancer has not confirmed, reports say that protocol funds are safe and the issue is limited to the hijacked front-end.

The attack comes a month (August 20) after Balancer V2 pools suffered critical vulnerability, causing the network to ask users to withdraw affected LPs immediately as the network deployed emergency mitigation measures.

Users have been asked not to interact with its UI until further notice!