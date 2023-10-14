Ethereum price: Frog Nation ex-CFO 0xSifu longs ETH with a position size of more than $20 million

Share:

Frog Nation’s former CFO 0xSifu has long ETH with position size of more than $20 million.

The trader opened and gradually extrapolated his positions on Kwenta, data from Perps Watcher shows.

Meanwhile, a strong bullish divergence remains in play for Ethereum price on the daily timeframe against USDT on Binance.

Ethereum (ETH) price remains on a downtrend, big picture, on the daily timeframe, in a move characterized by lower lows and lower highs. The largest altcoin by market capitalization is down around 12% so far in the month, but signs of a recovery seem to be presenting.

Ethereum price wagered to rise by Frog Nation ex-CFO

Ethereum (ETH) price could rise soon, according to Frog Nation’s ex-CFO, 0xSifu. The trader’s identity was recently confirmed to be Michael Patryn, a co-founder of the failed Canadian crypto exchange QuadrigaCX.

According to a report by Wu Blockchain, Perps Watcher detected 0xSifu made a balsy investment, longing ETH with a position size of more than $20 million. Based on the report, the trader “opened and gradually increased ETH long positions on Kwenta in the past three days,” proactively taking long positions for ETH at an average price of $1,562.27 and with 5.2X leverage.

Reportedly, Sifu.eth previously had a short ETH position open during the recent Ethereum price decline spanning the past two weeks or so. However, he gradually closed this short position, before switching to long three days ago.

Account Sifu.eth