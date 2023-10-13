- Bitcoin experiences a price dip below $27,000, though analysts forecast an upcoming rebound.
- The US corporate sector has witnessed a rise in unprofitable listed companies, which could prompt investment in alternative assets.
- Bitcoin has been resilient during macroeconomic shifts based on historical data.
Bitcoin has dipped below $27,000, adding to the subdued cryptocurrency market sentiment. While short-term price concerns persist, analysts predict a rebound based on historical figures. At the same time, the number of US-listed firms that are unprofitable has increased, based on a report by Goldman Sachs. This could prompt investors to explore Bitcoin as an alternative investment.
Bitcoin slips below $27,000
Bitcoin's price dip below $27,000 has added more negativity to the lukewarm cryptocurrency market. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at around $26,790, with a daily trading volume of $10.4 billion. Over the past seven days, the king coin has experienced a 3% loss, based on CoinGecko figures.
Crypto influencer Wise Advice, also known as Money Guru, derided analysts predicting further price declines for Bitcoin. In a post on X, he stated, "The #BTC fake pump seems almost over, and $19k–$20k should be next. Then we will see a short-term bounce around there, and then the last capitulation leg to $12k."
Later, Wise Advice said that the post was satirical in regard to analysts predicting lower lows for Bitcoin.
Crypto analyst Rekt Capital underlined Bitcoin's retracement by drawing parallels with historical cycles. Rekt’s tweet explained that less than 190 days before Bitcoin Halving, Bitcoin fell 25% in 2015 and 38% in 2019. This could mean that in the short term, Bitcoin might experience some price weakness before a potential rebound leading up to the Bitcoin halving event.
At this very same point in the cycle (less than 190 days before the Halving)… #BTC retraced -25% in 2015— Rekt Capital (@rektcapital) October 12, 2023
And retraced -38% in 2019
Something to really think about$BTC #Crypto #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/iDloPVp8j7
Markus Thielen, author of 'Crypto Titans,' drew comparisons between the Fed's monetary policies and Bitcoin's price rally of 325% in 2019.
Thielen pointed out, "At present, the most critical macroeconomic factor appears to reflect the situation in 2019 when the Fed paused its rate hikes, leading to a significant surge in Bitcoin prices."
10a) In 2019, when the Fed finished its rate hiking cycle and paused for seven months, Bitcoin had a monster rally of +325% until global growth AND inflation disappointed.— Markus Thielen (@DeFiOnTarget) October 10, 2023
He also discussed the potential for a downward economic trend in the US, highlighting indicators such as an inverted US yield curve.
Bitcoin's rally could shadow losses from equity
A Goldman Sachs report recently revealed that nearly half of publicly-listed US companies were unprofitable in 2022. The trend raised questions about investor willingness to continue financing loss-making entities. The report noted that unprofitable firms constitute a significant 10% of total business revenues, accounting for approximately 13% of capital spending and employment.
Therefore, with a potential market downturn pending in the US, if equities fail to deliver, investors might increasingly explore alternatives in Bitcoin and other crypto assets. Considering that unprofitable listed companies deter investors, Bitcoin may offer investment opportunities based on past performance during similar macroeconomic shifts.
Bitcoin currently faces short-term fluctuations but may emerge as a compelling alternative to US-listed companies, especially when a significant portion of these companies are unprofitable.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
