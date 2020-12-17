Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction: BCH uptrend at the tipping point as correction brews

- Bitcoin Cash runs into acute resistance at $320, cutting short the uptrend.
- A double-top pattern confirmation may call for an increase in sell orders, thus pushing BCH back to $280.
Bitcoin Cash restarted its uptrend after embracing support around $255. Buyers took complete control over the price action last weekend. The gains spilt into this week, pulling BCH above several critical levels. However, a correction seems imminent after hitting a wall around $320.
Bitcoin Cash correction awaits confirmation
BCH/USD is teetering at $312 at the time of writing. Resistance is anticipated to remain intact at $320, where a double-top pattern is forming.
A double-top pattern is exceptionally bearish and comes into the picture after an asset hits a high price point a couple of times. Note that there is usually a moderate price drop between the peaks.
The double-top pattern is confirmed in technical analysis when the asset’s price slides under a support level equal to the low between the preceding two highs. Identification of a crucial support level helps to avoid failed double-top patterns. However, if the support is broken, massive declines come into the picture.
BCH/USD 4-hour chart
For now, buyers are trying to push for gains above $320, but with the seller congestion at this level, it is doubtful that they will slice through. On the flip side, correction from the double-top pattern may revisit lower price levels as far as $280, as shown by the 200 Simple Moving Average.
BCH/USD confluence levels
According to the confluence detector tool, the bearish outlook may be invalidated by the support at $311. The buyer congestion at this point is highlighted one-day Bollinger Band upper boundary. On the upside, the only resistance holds the ground at $331, as shown by the 4-hour previous high. It is worth noting that this seller congestion zone is not immense and could be broken for gains eyeing $320.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
