Bitcoin Cash price gearing up for a potential pullback to $270 – Confluence Detector

- Bitcoin Cash price is currently trading inside an uptrend but could face short-term resistance.
- BCH faces one critical resistance level before $300.
Bitcoin Cash price has been able to establish a 12-hour uptrend and climbed above two critical support levels in the form of moving averages. The digital asset aims to climb above $300, but could be facing a mild correction in the short-term first.
Bitcoin Cash faces a sell signal in the short-term
On the 12-hour chart, the TD Sequential indicator is on the verge of presenting a sell signal despite the digital asset climbing above the 50-SMA and the 100-SMA. Confirmation of the call can push BCH towards the 100-SMA at $285 and as low as $270 where the 50-SMA currently stands.
BCH/USD 12-hour chart
According to the confluence detector, the most significant support level is formed at $294 where the previous weekly high and hourly low coincide. Nearby, there is also some support around the $293 level. It seems that a breakdown below these levels would push Bitcoin Cash to the $270 target mentioned above.
On the other hand, bulls face very little resistance towards $300. The most vital level is $298 where the Pivot Point 1 Day R3 is established. It seems that above this point, BCH is free to run towards $320.
BCH/USD confluence levels
The In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) seems to show a similar story indicating that there is a lot of support on the way down below $292 but only a crucial resistance area between $302 and $309.
BCH IOMAP chart
The IOMAP adds credence to the bullish theory that a breakout above $300 would lead BCH towards $320 and above. Similarly, the most critical support level is the bearish price target of $270.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
