- Bitcoin Cash price could trigger a small move to $228.
- There is a chance that investors might get an opportunity to accumulate at $197.
- Invalidation of the bullish thesis will occur on the breakdown of the $197 support level on the daily time frame.
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) price presents an opportunity that could profit traders who are bullish on the short term. Additionally, investors might get a better chance to accumulate due to a pullback to a key support level.
Bitcoin Cash price ready to move higher
Bitcoin Cash price shows signs of moving higher after creating a local low at $204. This shift in trend could continue until BCH sweeps the $225 and $228 levels, resting above which is buy-side liquidity.
The main bias of this forked coin is bullish, and interested investors can decide to enter this trade from the current position of $212 or wait for a dip to $197.
Further supporting this outlook is the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which has flipped above the mean level on the daily. On the 12-hour chart, however, the RSI has recovered above 50 after a brief dip below it. Both of which suggest a bullish resurgence.
The Awesome Oscillator (AO) is also attempting a reset at the zero level, which adds credence to the bullish outlook.
BCH/USDT 12-hour chart
On the contrary, if Bitcoin Cash price fails to hold above the $197 support level, it will signal a continuation of the downtrend. A decisive daily candlestick close below this barrier would invalidate the bullish thesis by producing a lower low.
Such a development would see Bitcoin Cash price eye the sell-side liquidity resting below $176.
